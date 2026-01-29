Senator Adams Oshiomhole has claimed that Nigerians say food prices are becoming too cheap amid President Bola Tinubu's reforms

Oshiomhole, a former APC national chairman, addresses 2027 campaign strategies and responses to allegations of price manipulation

Nigerian public reacts positively and critically to Oshiomhole's statements on leadership and reforms as the country gears up for the 2027 elections

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, the lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has said that Nigerians are now claiming that food is becoming too cheap in the country.

Oshiomhole, who was a two-term governor of Edo state, made the comment while speaking in a television interview last week. The former governor explained that the truth was that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) "promised radical reforms.”

His statement reads in part:

“There are Nigerians now who are saying food is becoming too cheap.”

While responding to questions on what President Bola Tinubu would campaign with in the 2027 elections, the former national chairman of the APC said that the reforms by the administration were already yielding results. He added that he has heard some opposition members alleging that the president was manipulating food prices and causing them to crash.

Nigerians react as Oshiomhole speaks on Tinubu

However, the clip of the interview, which was shared on social media, has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Ansem Edet expressed his likeness for Oshiomhole:

I, too, like Oshiomhole, plus he’s actually spot on. I’m also tired of Nigerians and their wailing too, those who can’t eat should go hungry cos it appears nothing will ever impress them, and they don’t understand what our country needs. The reforms are more important than whatever it is they feel. The people who say they’re hungry have money to buy data and spend the whole day on the internet saying they’re hungry. The same people will not say anything about their state governors who have kept almost half of Nigerians in poverty by failing in basic leadership, but oh, 'let’s drag the president every day'."

Chris praised the senator:

"Senator Adams Oshiomhole always comes with facts and figures."

Deyemson praised the former governor:

"I honestly love how Sen Adams Oshiomole answers questions from Seun Okinbaniloye, Rufai Oseni and others. This really shows that Sen Adams Oshiomole is an intelligent Man."

Adeola Abdulhakeem analysed the statement:

"There is a difference between a politician that want to win an election and an elder statesman who wants to write history… saying this after analysis that voters are angry and could vote against you, and you still have the confidence of winning …politics is deep."

Sir T said Oshiomhole deserved to be a minister:

"Just wondering why Tinubu didn't make Oshiomhole a minister, he would have delivered as he used to. Anyways I believe he will emerge as the next Senate President. Akpabio is good, but I'm sure Oshiomhole will do a better job and carriage."

