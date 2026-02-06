Senator Adams Oshiomhole has reportedly discarded the trending luxury jet footage, claiming the entire scene was digitally manipulated using AI technology

Leshaan Da Gama took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 6, to directly contradict the Senator, insisting the video was authentic

The South African adult content creator told angry Nigerians to redirect their frustration toward their elected representative

The South African influencer caught in the centre of the viral private jet video involving Senator Adams Oshiomhole has again reacted after the politician dismissed the clip as artificial intelligence.

Leshaan Da Gama, an adult-content creator who was identified as the woman in the trending footage, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 6, to address the growing controversy.

In her post, she appeared to counter the senator’s claim that the video was fake.

“Video wasn’t AI but believe your senator,” she wrote.

The controversy began after a short video surfaced online showing a man believed to be Senator Oshiomhole massaging the feet of a woman aboard a private jet.

At first, some viewers speculated that the woman might be the senator’s wife. However, others pointed out noticeable differences in appearance, prompting a wave of online investigation.

That search eventually led to Leshaan’s social media pages, where she was identified as the woman in the clip.

Some accused her of being part of a scandal, while others dragged her into political debates that had little to do with her personally.

The backlash grew so intense that she was forced to address it directly.

“Your senator is the problem, go be mad at him, not me,” she wrote in an earlier post aimed at critics.

Read her post from Instagram below:

Reactions trail Leeshan Dagama's post

