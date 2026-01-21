Senator Adams Oshiomhole praised President Bola Tinubu’s new tax policy, calling it progressive and fair

He explained that the reforms shifted the tax burden from ordinary workers to wealthier citizens

President Tinubu reaffirmed in December 2025 that the laws would take effect from January 1, 2026

Senator Adams Oshiomhole praised President Bola Tinubu’s new tax policy, describing it as consistent with the principles of a progressive government. He said he was among the lawmakers who backed the tax bill that later became law.

Speaking on Channels Television’s *Politics Today* on Wednesday, the Edo North lawmaker explained that the Tinubu tax policy was progressive because it shifted the tax burden from the poor to the rich, Punch reported.

Oshiomhole supports Tinubu tax policy as progressive reform for Nigerian workers. Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole/x

Source: Twitter

“The facts on the ground show that President Tinubu’s tax policy is consistent with the values of a progressive government,” Oshiomhole said.

He added: “And this is a progressive tax policy that places a higher burden on those who earn more while offering tax exemptions to those who earn less.”

Tax policy benefits working families

The former Edo State governor emphasised that he fully supported the new tax policy, noting that no government could function without taxes. He explained that governments did not earn money on their own but relied on taxing citizens’ income, whether individual or corporate, to generate annual revenue.

“It is only in Nigeria that people talk about government using money or claim that government earns money on its own. Governments do not earn money; citizens earn income, and the government taxes those earnings—whether individual or corporate. The sum of these taxes determines the annual revenue of the state,” he explained.

Oshiomhole stressed that working families would benefit under the new tax regime. He pointed out that no worker in the Nigeria Labour Congress earned N1 million a month, which totalled N12 million a year, making the policy favourable to salary earners.

VAT for luxury buyers

On Value Added Tax (VAT), the senator noted that the average Nigerian worker need not worry, as VAT mainly affected luxury purchases. He criticised Nigerians who paid VAT abroad but resisted paying the same tax in Nigeria.

“Everywhere in the world, when you buy non-food items, you pay VAT. Nigerians pay VAT in America, London, Dubai, yet they resist paying VAT here in Nigeria,” Oshiomhole said.

Tinubu reaffirmed tax law implementation

Despite criticisms, President Bola Tinubu reaffirmed in December 2025 that the new tax laws would take effect from January 1, 2026. He explained that the laws were not designed to raise taxes arbitrarily but to support a structural reset, promote harmonisation, protect citizens’ dignity, and strengthen the social contract.

Tinubu also urged Nigerians to support the implementation of the new policy, stressing its importance for national development.

Things to know about new tax laws

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s new tax law has taken effect, reshaping how individuals and businesses register, file, and pay taxes. Below is a comprehensive question and answer guide explaining what has changed, who is affected, and what taxpayers should expect in the months ahead.

Source: Legit.ng