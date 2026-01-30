Former APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje asserts Northern support for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election

Ganduje emphasizes Tinubu's political credibility and experience as essential for governance in the country

He disclosed previous agreements suggest Southern leadership will follow after late Buhari's tenure in 2023

FCT, Abuja - Former All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said the people of Northern Nigeria will vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Ganduje said those thinking the North won't vote the re-election of Tinubu in 2027 were making "a big mistake."

"Pertaining to the next election in 2027, those that are nursing or thinking otherwise that the North will vote another candidate other than Asiwaju are making a big mistake."

He declared that "there is no better candidate to govern Nigeria beyond 2027 from the Southern Nigeria than Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

The former Kano state governor stated this on Friday, January 30, 2026, when Youth Leaders from the 19 northern states paid him a courtesy visit to decorate him as the patron of the Forum.

According to the statement which was made available to Legit.ng, Ganduje said Nigeria is luck to have Tinubu, as the first President, who is a real politician.

"This is the first time Nigeria as a nation is luck to have a politician as President. His constituency is politics; his upbringing is politics because he believes in the unity of this country. In fact, he struggled, he was even in exile for democracy to survive in Nigeria.

"So there is no better person to be elected in 2027 than Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

Ganduje disclosed that there was an agreement even before the 2015 election of the late President Muhammadu Buhari that a Souther will emerge after eight years of his government.

"Asiwaju has only being there for less than four years now and we have seen the measures the reforms that he undertook. The reforms that he introduced in order to improve the social economic development of this country."

