Nigerian pastor, Prophet Abel Boma, has released a prophecy on the alleged anointed messiah that God wants to use to bring back Nigeria's lost glory

The outspoken cleric shared a new message on Thursday, January 29, saying the person is destined to take Nigeria to greatness

It is a common tradition, especially among many churches in Africa, for pastors to release prophecies and declarations

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Amid Nigeria's yearslong challenges, Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has asserted that Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State, "is the man God will use to transform Nigeria."

Legit.ng reports that in a new prophecy, Prophet Boma said Nigeria's leadership "rests on" Makinde, after President Bola Tinubu's administration.

According to the cleric, "the people God did not call to become president are the ones pushing themselves forward."

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Thursday, January 29:

"As I am talking now, I saw him (Makinde) sitting down, and President Tinubu was looking at him. The Lord said it is not immediate, but the presidency, the leadership of the nation, is on his shoulders.

"Now check this: God is looking around everywhere, and He decided to choose a man from a state people consider not relevant. And He said, “I am resting it on this man.” I do not know his name. I know nothing about him. I have not spoken to him. But the leadership of this country is on his shoulders."

Prophet Boma continued:

"As I am talking to you right now, I saw him sitting close to the President. His state is a Yoruba state, am I right? I saw him sitting there, and the President was looking at him. And the Lord said, 'It is not immediate, but tell him that the leadership of this nation is on his shoulders.' Are you getting what I’m saying? God did not show me an evil man. He did not show me just any man. He showed me Oyo State. God can remember Oyo State. He said the leadership of this nation still lies on a Yoruba man, specifically a man from Oyo State, Ibadan. Something like Makandi… is it Maka? I’m just saying Makandi or whatever. What is the governor’s name of your state? Makinde? Yes, Makinde. That is what the Lord is saying."

The cleric added:

"There is no way to change it. You may get angry, but the Lord is choosing that man. He said the leadership rests on him, after Tinubu. So even if they put another president there, this one is for the future. This is a prophecy for 2026. Seyi, another Yoruba man, will rule Nigeria. God has already started making a way for him. Nigerians will not like it. They will ask, “How?” But you can already see how God is positioning him."

Abel Boma releases 2026 prophecy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prophet Boma predicted that 2026 will be "a dramatic year" as "men will begin to lose relevance".

Prophet Boma predicted that in 2026, many prominent men would begin to lose their relevance.

