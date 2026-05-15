Kylian Mbappe has caused a major stir on social media after claiming he was labelled a fourth striker in Real Madrid's 2-0 win against Oviedo

The Galaticos manager Alvaro Arbeola, has sent a message to the former Paris Saint-Germain star following the strong allegation

The French international claimed that there was a big conspiracy during their Copa del Rey knockout match

Kylian Mbappe has accused the coaching staff of Real Madrid of treating him as a fourth-choice striker during their 2-0 win over Real Oviedo on Thursday, May 14.

The French international returned from injury and replaced Gonzalo Garcia in the 69th minute, but was greeted with boos by some supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe accuses Real Madrid coach Arbeloa of relegating him to fourth-choice striker against Real Oviedo. Photo by: Oscar DEL POZO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The one-time World Cup winner provided an assist for Jude Bellingham to give Madrid the second goal, per SofaScore.

Mbappe reportedly claimed he had fallen behind two other attackers in the pecking order before the match, an allegation coach Alvaro Arbeloa strongly denied.

Arbeloa insisted no such comment had been made and explained that his team selection was based solely on the fitness levels of the available players.

Mbappe accuses Arbeloa

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappé allegedly claimed that Arbeloa preferred Franco Mastantuono, Vinicius Junior and goalscorer Gonzalo García ahead of him.

According to France24, the former AS Monaco FC star promised to work harder to regain his place in the squad while accepting the decisions made by the coaching staff. He said:

“I am very good. I didn't play because the coach told me I'm the fourth striker in the squad behind (Franco) Mastantuono, Vini (Vinícius Júnior) and Gonzalo (García).

"In the end, I accept it (being on the bench) and I play the time I had to play.”

I make the decisions - Arbeola fires Mbappe

Real Madrid manager, Alvaro Arbeola said Mbappe was not supposed to start in the match against Real Oviedo because it was not important.

According to AS, the former Spanish international explained that the France captain misunderstood their conversation before the match. He said:

"I wish I had four strikers. I don’t know what to say. I don’t have four strikers, and I didn’t say that. He must have misunderstood me - I’m not really sure what to say.

If I don’t pick him, he can’t play. I make the decisions - I’m the head coach.

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeola says Kylian Mbappe misunderstood his statement before the match against Real Oviedo. Photo by: Sven Hoppe/picture alliance.

Source: Getty Images

"I spoke with him beforehand, and I don’t know how he might have interpreted that conversation. He wasn’t supposed to start today because this wasn’t a make-or-break game.

"I understand that those who don’t start aren’t happy, but as long as I’m sitting in this chair, I make the decisions."

Perez signals busy summer for Real Madrid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has fuelled fresh transfer speculation after admitting the club is preparing for another ambitious summer rebuild.

The statement has immediately intensified speculation around several stars already linked with the club, including Osimhen, Enzo Fernandez, Michael Olise, Rodri, Vitinha, and Nico Schlotterbeck.

Source: Legit.ng