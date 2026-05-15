A young man has taken to social media to share the rare encounter his brother had with Alexx Ekubo

The individual mentioned that his brother tried to get in touch with the actor through calls and chats

After he was unable to reach him via calls, his brother visited the actor’s house to see him and engaged in conversation

A young man whose brother visited the house of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo before his death has explained the playful response the actor gave when his brother checked up on him.

He mentioned in his post that his brother reached out to Alexx Ekubo some time back through phone calls, chats, and even visited him in person.

Alexx Ekubo: Brother tried calls, later visited actor’s house, man shares details. Photo Source: Facebook/Chuks Nwokoma, Instagram/Alexxekubo

Source: Facebook

Man recalls brother's encounter with Alexx Ekubo

During the visitation, he explained that Alexx Ekubo playfully responded to the question his brother asked the actor.

Sharing the response of Alexx Ekubo to his brother during the visit to his house, he explained:

"Rest in peace, Alex. 🙏😭🙏."

"Even when my 'brother', Emeka, checked up on you countless times through calls, chats, and even visited you once at your place of residence, you playfully told him you were doing okay with a smiling face... even hugged him tightly with a pat on his back before he exited your compound! Oh God! 😭😭😭."

Man shares how brother visited Alexx Ekubo’s house before his death. Photo Source: Facebook/Chuks Nwokoma

Source: Facebook

After coming across the news of Alexx Ekubo's death, Child Nwokoma wrote on his Facebook page that, unknown to him and his brother, Alexx Ekubo was battling an issue.

He continued:

"Never knew dude was busy battling for his precious life behind the scenes all the while."

"Such a kind-hearted, loyal, humble... coolest human being anyone could have around! Chief Ikuku, this was not the great comeback we all were expecting from you. Your very dear friend/mentee/brother, Emmykris, is devastated right now... 😭😭😭."

"This is really painful. 😭."

"Well, God knows best. 🤷‍♂️."

Reactions as man speaks about Alexx Ekubo

Lyk man said:

"Chai! What a great lost? My heart is bleeding. Very hard to let go. RIP Alex Ekubo."

Michaelheart wrote:

"What an irreplaceable and irreparable lost! My brother, sing on to the Lord of Host!"

David Hinna added:

"That's life for you! May his soul rest in perfect peace with the lord."

Obele koko wrote:

"That's life for you! May his soul rest in perfect peace with the lord."

Mpumzi shared:

"Condolences to the family and friends. May you all find comfort in knowing that God knows it all. May his precious soul rest in peace 🙏🏾🕊️."

Moses Ayuba noted:

"Rest on Alex, his journey may be cut short, but he left his footprints on the sand of history , he'll be greatly missed."

Oga Jeff shared:

"This cute guy just go like that may your soul continue to rest in Christ Jesus Amen 🙏🙏 Till we meet again dude, My gee Wella."

Henry Nwazu explained:

"Oh adieu Alex! What a wicked world! Heartfelt sympathy to you and his beautiful family.May his soul rest in peace."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a woman said she knew Alexx Ekubo was sick before he died. She also talked about the signs she saw many years ago, his love for his mother and family, and what she said he left behind.

Friend shares last conversation with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a close friend of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has shared details of their last conversation before his death.

He said he reached out to the actor in January after noticing his absence from social media, and revealed what Alexx Ekubo told him and his plans at the time.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng