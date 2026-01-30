Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Ife Salako, the Obidient Movement coordinator for Lagos State, has tendered his resignation from the Labour Party (LP).

Legit.ng reports that in a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday, January 30, Salako expressed gratitude to the entire leadership of the LP "for the opportunity to oversee the affairs of the party at different stages."

Peter Obi’s key ally, Ife Salako, quits the Labour Party and announces a new political party ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He said as things stand, it is "inevitable" for him to "embark on a new phase that aligns with my vision for the Nigeria I envisioned for myself and future generations."

Ife Salako joins ADC

He also disclosed that he would be joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the party of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra governor Peter Obi. Salako is a staunch ally of Obi, a presidential hopeful.

Salako added in his statement via X:

"The quest for a better Nigeria that works for all shall always supersede my political ambition."

Obidient Movement mobilisation director resigns

In November 2025, Morris Monye, director of mobilisation of the Obidient Movement, tendered his resignation.

In a statement at the time, Monye cited frustration, harassment and a lack of structural support as reasons for stepping down.

He added that the LP’s poor showing during the recent 2025 Anambra State governorship election made his role “untenable”.

Monye alleged that he and his businesses have suffered repeated harassment from supporters and agents of the current administration.

He added that he has spent about N40 million funding movement activities, including mobilisation events, travel, media campaigns and local support structures.

Monye accused Obi of neglecting the movement, adding that there was no communication between the former Anambra governor and the movement’s leadership.

Balami dumps Obi, LP

Earlier, in July 2024, aviation expert and youth activist, Isaac Balami, dumped the LP and returned to his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Balami, a former national deputy campaign manager for Obi/Datti in the 2023 presidential election, announced this at a media parley in Abuja.

Giving his reasons for dumping the LP, Balami recalled why he dumped APC ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, stating that it was only reasonable to revisit his decisions after the alleged 'mess' he encountered in the LP.

Source: Legit.ng