A young man laments online over the tributes pouring in for late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo after his death announcement

The individual recalled an incident that happened months before his death and spoke about how people reacted to it

He shared his personal opinion about the reaction to the death and tackled those praising the late actor, who reportedly died of cancer

A young man spoke about the death of popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, and mentioned what annoys him the most.

The individual made the post days after the death of Alexx Ekubo was announced.

Young man reacts angrily to tributes pouring in for late actor Alexx Ekubo. Photo Source: Facebook/I am Untamed, Instagram/Alexxekubo

Source: Facebook

Man reacts to Alexx Ekubo's death

Recall that Legit.ng had, in a publication, confirmed the death of the Nollywood actor on May 12, 2026.

Since his death, people have flooded social media with reactions and tributes, while many spoke about the good times they had together and, for some, their last conversations with him.

As people continue to mourn his passing, a young man has mentioned one thing that annoys him about the reactions to Alexx Ekubo's death.

The individual, named I Am Untamed on Facebook, wrote:

“What annoys me the most is that when Alexx Ekubo was going through that broken engagement saga, none of these two-faced demons stood up for him or even tried to defend the man’s honour.”

According to his statement, the reactions to the death of Alexx Ekubo annoy him because when the actor was going through his broken engagement, none of the people who are posting about him today spoke well about him or tried to defend him.

He continued:

“He was bullied on X. His identity was tainted. He was called ‘Agaygay’ and people trolled him.”

Man blasts people praising Alexx Ekubo after actor’s death announcement. Photo Source: Facebook/I am Untamed

Source: Facebook

Despite not defending him when he was going through relationship issues, the individual, I Am Untamed, explained that now, following his death, several people have begun to make positive statements about the late actor.

He wrote:

“Today, there are hundreds of beautiful eulogies from celebrities describing him as good and kind. Where were y’all when he was being bullied?"

“Why didn’t y’all stand up for him? Why didn’t y’all put out beautiful testimonials about him at that time?"

“Y’all stayed quiet and enjoyed the view while false narratives about him circulated on the internet."

“He dies and suddenly, every m0nkey has a eulogy to put out. All for clout. All hypocrites.”

“Class dismissed…”

Reactions as actor Alexx Ekubo dies

Josto said:

"That they didn't say anything during the saga doesn't also mean they were against him..no be everybody be content creator big bro."

Faith Gankon added:

"People have many nice things to say about you, but sadly you’d have to die first."

Ezekiel Emmanuel added:

"Everyone has a very nice thing to say about you.. but not now until you're beneath the surface of the earth."

Haruna Sunnie shared:

"Like we say in pidgin Lingua, "na who die loose" or "you think say people no like you, na you never die na". The level of hypocrisy is smelling gan."

Adham Adhams wrote:

"People get plenty love for you and good things to talk about you but unless you kpai first."

Joseph Jacob noted:

"The truth is people never care until is R.I.P."

Bawa Emmanuel noted:

"So what’s this post supposed to do Restore his honor? Protect his name ? Cancel or change what has happened? How does this post honor his life/death ? Why did you wait for him to d!e to make a point ? Did you defend him like this when he was alive, you waited till he died just like them to famz ? When someone dies, it is normal as humans that we feel grief and pay our respect to the dead, not because they are perfect, but because we choose to remember them for the good things they did, that doesn’t mean they are perfect, it’s human nature. Stop using people’s death to create an outrage to get reactions, it is disrespectful, whatever everyone is doing now is to respect and honor him, what you are doing doesn’t make any sense."

Read the post below:

https://www.facebook.com/RealUntamed

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a woman who claimed she knew Alexx Ekubo was sick before his death opened up about the actor’s alleged health battle, his close bond with his family, and what he reportedly left behind after his passing.

Man blocks people over Alexx Ekubo’s death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man sparked reactions online after revealing that he blocked three people who posted about Alexx Ekubo’s death on their WhatsApp statuses.

He explained that many people ignored the actor during his birthday, but suddenly started posting emotional messages after news of his death surfaced online.

Source: Legit.ng