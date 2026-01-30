Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Akure, Ondo State - Betty Akeredolu, former first lady of Ondo State, on Friday, January 30, declared support for Peter Obi, a presidential hopeful and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Akeredolu quoted a report in which she was cited as backing Obi and the Obidient Movement, and asserted: “Obi or nothing.”

“Obi or nothing" - Akeredolu declares

Legit.ng gathered that the former first lady delivered a speech during the official inauguration ceremony of the Obidients Movement in Owerri Municipal local government area (LGA).

Akeredolu was represented at the occasion by her aide, Joseph Nwosu Okoire, who addressed Obidients Movement members on her behalf.

The Rotimi Akeredolu's widow said:

"The Obidients phenomenon has become both an enigma to Nigeria and a nightmare to politicians who wish to preserve the status quo, a system marked by poor infrastructure, food insecurity, abuse of office, human rights violations, insecurity, corruption, impunity, and widespread hardship.

"I proudly declare that I am Obidient. I stand firmly on Obi or Nothing, not as a slogan, but as an affirmation of values.

"Peter Obi represents the leadership Nigeria urgently needs, anchored on the 3 Cs: Character, Competence, and Capacity."

Legit.ng reports that Madam Akeredolu's declaration comes amid an ongoing debate between members of the Obidient Movement and supporters of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over who should secure the ADC’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

Since Obi joined the ADC in December, his supporters have intensified calls on the party to zone its presidential ticket to the South and to present him as its flagbearer.

Betty Akeredolu eyes senate seat

Meanwhile, the ex-Ondo first lady officially informed the Obidients of her intention to contest for the Imo East Senatorial District (Owerri Zone) seat in the 2027 elections.

The senatorial aspirant said:

"I am Dr. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu (Ada Owere 1) — proud daughter of Chief B. U. B. Anyanwu (late) and Nneoma Dora Anyanwu (late) of Emeabiam, Owerri West LGA. I am a retired public servant, development advocate, entrepreneur, and politician.

"Owerri Zone deserves leadership that delivers tangible results. I bring over four decades of practical experience spanning advocacy, enterprise, philanthropy, and policy — combining grassroots engagement with evidence-based solutions."

The 72-year-old added:

"Together, let us build a new Owerri zone. Together, let us build a new Imo. Together, let us build a new Nigeria."

