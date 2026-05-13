The APC has been stuck in an internal crisis as its pre-primary screenings in at least ten states in the country are marred with multiple controversies

This is as about 150 aspirants were said to have been disqualified, and the aggrieved aspirants' move has caused tension within the APC

The APC screening has started generating petitions, protests, legal threats and allegations of imposition ahead of the 2027 general elections

The screening of aspirants by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been trailed with petitions, protests, accusations of imposition, and legal threats in several states ahead of the 2027 general elections. The incident exposed major cracks within the ruling party over the use of consensus arrangements and aspirants' disqualification.

It has been gathered that about 150 aggrieved aspirants in about ten states in the country are mobilising petitions and possible legal actions over the outcome of the screening exercise of the ruling party. The ten states include Kano, Taraba, Anambra, Jigawa, Kogi, Benue, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Plateau and Rivers.

Tension in APC as aggrieved members plan legal actions over screening and disqualification Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, the exercise was part of the national process of the APC with the aim of reducing the number of aspirants ahead of its primaries. However, controversies have followed the exercise and disqualified aspirants are expected to seek redress through the appeal committees.

There are protests in some states already, and in others, some APC stakeholders warned that any attempt to impose candidates would trigger defections, deepen internal divisions and anti-party activities ahead of the party's primaries.

APC waives screening for Tinubu

Recall that the screening committee waived screening for President Bola Tinubu, a development that has got Nigerians talking about the APC's preparation ahead of the 2027 general elections. Below are some of their reactions:

Adamu Abubakar praised the president"

"We need no time to waste on President Tinubu's journey back to Aso Rock Villa. He did everything needed to earn our confidence and trust. Wasting any time is a threat to the ongoing reform."

Nigerians react as APC waives screening for President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Diary of Freshness criticised the ruling APC:

"The screening was always a formality. The APC is just removing the mask and admitting that incumbency is the only requirement that actually matters."

Jiri criticised the lack of screening for President Tinubu:

"In summary, the APC NWC has removed the screening step for President Tinubu ahead of the party primaries, saying he has already been screened before and, as the sitting president with strong party support, he does not need to go through it again."

Sadeeq said this means the president has the backing of the party leaders:

"Finally! No time for unnecessary drama. President Tinubu has the full backing of the party, governors, and the National Assembly. The real work is Renewed Hope 2.0 for Nigeria. ADC could've done more to stop this."

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Kalu mentions the APC processes of nomination

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, has dismissed the speculations that a list of shortlisted candidates has been prepared to fly the flag of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

The federal lawmaker, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 12, explained that such a list is against the "principles of participatory democracy."

Source: Legit.ng