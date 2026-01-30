Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule dismisses worries over Rivers State impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara

The governor explains that the legal process governs the ongoing impeachment discussions, assures APC governors amid court intervention

Governor Sule's position came days after the Oyigbo High Court indefinitely adjourns impeachment case, awaiting the Court of Appeal's decision

Abdullahi Sule, the governor of Nasarawa State, has disclosed that the governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are not worried about the move by the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara, saying that the matter is already in court.

The governor made the comment while speaking on whether the APC governors were worried that one of them might be sacked and whether there were steps being taken to stop the impeachment process. He noted that the process was being governed by law and due process.

His statement reads in part:

“I’m not worried because I think it’s an issue of the court. I am not worried about anybody impeaching anyone. You don’t just wake up and impeach somebody without going through the due process.”

According to the Nasarawa governor on Channels Television programme on Thursday, January 29, there was no cause for alarm, though the governors were naturally concerned about the development affecting one of their colleagues.

Court adjourns Fubara's impeachment hearing

Governor Sule's comment came barely a week after the Oyigbo High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital, announced the indefinite adjournment of the suit filed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Nma-Odu, to challenge their impeachment processes by the State House of Assembly.

Justice Florence Fiberesima announced the indefinite suspension of the suit, where Speaker Martin Amaewhule, 26 other members of the House, and the Clerk of the House were the defendants.

The ruling of Justice Fiberesima followed a proof of two separate appeals that have been entered on the matter, adding that the suspension would allow the Court of Appeal to determine the matter before it.

Court issues interim orders on Fubara's impeachment

Recall that this same court had issued an interim order of injunction against the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, and 32 others, including the Clerk of the House and the Chief Judge of Rivers State. The order restrained the Speaker and others from forwarding articles of impeachment or other documents or communications to the Chief Judge with the sole aim of setting up a panel to investigate alleged gross misconduct.

The order also restrained the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi, from receiving, considering, or acting on any request, resolution, articles of impeachment, or other document or communication from the first to the 27th defendants for the purposes of constituting a panel to investigate the purported allegations of misconduct against the governor and his deputy for seven days.

Rivers crisis: Police act on Wike's assassination plot

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara's ally, Tammy Danagogo, has been invited by the police over an alleged assassination plot against FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

This came after a leaked telephone conversation between him and a Port Harcourt-based, allegedly revealing discussions on hiring an Israeli national for the assassination.

The development came amid the political tensions between the governor and Wike as reactions to the allegations flooded social media.

