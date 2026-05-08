The Nigerian Army had confirmed that two soldiers and several Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were killed during a failed attack on FOB Magumeri under Operation HADIN KAI in Borno state

Troops had successfully repelled an early morning infiltration attempt on 7 May 2026, forcing the attackers to retreat after a fierce exchange of fire

The military had recovered a cache of weapons, including PKT anti-aircraft guns and AK-47 rifles, while describing the troops’ response as gallant and decisive

Two Nigerian soldiers and several Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were killed on Thursday following a failed attack on the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Magumeri in Borno state under Operation HADIN KAI.

The base, located in Magumeri Local Government Area, is about 46 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital.

Tension as Nigerian Army Do Gun Battle, 2 Soldiers, Other Terrorists Killed

Source: Twitter

Troops repel infiltration attempt

According to the military, the attackers attempted to infiltrate the base in the early hours of Thursday, May 7, under low visibility conditions but were met with stiff resistance from troops on duty, Vanguard reported.

Despite recording minor breaches on an isolated section of the facility, the assault was swiftly contained by responding soldiers.

Military confirms heavy terrorist casualties

The Nigerian Army said the operation resulted in heavy losses for the attackers, with scores of terrorists neutralised during the exchange of fire, Punch reported.

A statement issued by the Media Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, Lt Col. Sani Uba, confirmed that further clearance of the area revealed evidence of significant casualties.

“Troops fought gallantly and decisively contained and defeated the attack by neutralising scores of the terrorists,” the statement read.

Weapons recovered after failed attack

Following the gun battle, troops reportedly recovered a cache of arms and ammunition left behind by fleeing terrorists.

Items recovered included PKT anti-aircraft guns, AK-47 rifles and magazines, according to the military statement.

Two soldiers killed, others injured

The army confirmed that two soldiers lost their lives during the encounter, while another officer and several wounded personnel are receiving treatment in stable condition.

“Regrettably, 2 gallant soldiers paid the supreme price in the course of the battle, while an officer and other wounded personnel are currently stable and receiving appropriate medical attention,” Lt Col. Uba stated.

The military further disclosed that follow-up operations were ongoing in the area to assess damage and consolidate gains from the engagement.

Troops are also continuing exploitation activities to prevent further terrorist movement within the region.

Army praises troops’ response

The military high command commended the troops for what it described as their resilience and professionalism in repelling the attack.

“The failed attack further underscores the fighting spirit of OPHK troops in denying terrorists freedom of action across the Theatre,” the statement added.

2 popular bandit kingpins, 7 others gunned down

Previously, Legit.ng reported that troops of Sector 2 of the Nigerian Army have neutralised two popular bandit kingpins in Gomina and Anaruwa, as well as seven others, during multiple operations carried out in the last three days in Katsina and Zamfara states.

The development was confirmed in a statement by Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the acting deputy director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division, Army/Sector 2 Operation Fansan Yamma.

Source: Legit.ng