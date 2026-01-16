Court Bars Rivers CJ, Assembly from Taking Impeachment Actions Against Fubara

A Rivers State High Court had barred the Chief Judge from acting on Assembly correspondence linked to the impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has restrained the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi, from receiving or acting on any communication linked to efforts by the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu.

The order followed two separate suits instituted by the governor and his deputy before the High Court of Oyibo Local Government Area, Vanguard reported.

The suits were marked OYHC/7/CS/2026 and OYHC/6/CS/2026. Both actions challenged the legality of steps taken by the House of Assembly in relation to the proposed impeachment process.

Rivers High Court issues interim injunctions

In its interim orders, the court restrained the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr. Martin Amaewhule, alongside 32 other defendants, from taking further action connected to the impeachment initiative.

Those listed included the Clerk of the House and the Chief Judge of the state.

The court specifically barred Justice Amadi from receiving, forwarding, considering, or acting on any letter, resolution, articles of impeachment, or related correspondence from the first to the 27th defendants.

The restriction applies for seven days and covers any attempt to set up a panel to investigate allegations of misconduct against the governor and his deputy.

Justice F. A. Fiberesima issued the ruling after granting motions ex-parte filed by the claimants. The judge held that the interim measures were necessary to preserve the subject matter of the suits pending further hearing.

The court also granted permission for substituted service of court processes. It directed that the interim orders and originating processes be served on the first to the 31st defendants by pasting copies at the gate of the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters.

Court sets next hearing date

In addition, the court ordered that the 32nd defendant, the Chief Judge of Rivers State, be served through any judicial staff member at the Chief Judge’s Chambers within the High Court premises.

Following the issuance of the interim orders, the matter was adjourned to January 23, 2026. The court is expected to hear the motion on notice on that date, which will determine whether the interim injunctions will be sustained or set aside.

The ruling adds another layer to the growing legal and political tension in Rivers State, as the dispute between the executive and the legislature continues to draw public attention and judicial scrutiny.

Fubara, lawmakers at loggerheads again

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that barely two months after the suspension of emergency rule in Rivers state and the reinstatement of democratic structures, tensions resurfaced between Governor Fubara and members of the state House of Assembly led by Amaewhule.

During its 31st legislative sitting, the House condemned the vandalisation of property at the Township School in Port Harcourt and other schools across Rivers state. Lawmakers lamented the alleged decayed infrastructure in public primary and secondary schools and accused the executive arm of doing little to address the situation.

