A Nigerian lady has publicly declared that she would never bring any child into this world following a heartbreaking loss in her family

According to the lady, she is so scared of having children at the moment and expresses doubts that her view would change in the future

The lady's declaration on childbirth has sparked divided opinions on social media, with many people countering her with reasons

Deka George, a Nigerian lady, has vowed never to give birth to children.

Deka, in a Facebook post on May 7, explained that she made the decision since her sister died during childbirth.

Deka George has vowed never to have children. Photo Credit: Deka George

Source: Facebook

Nigerian lady stresses her childbirth fear

Deka stated that she conducted her research and found out that more than 250,000 women pass away during childbirth yearly in the world, and her sister is one of such people.

According to the World Health Organisation, about 260,000 women died from pregnancy-related causes in 2023, averaging one maternal death every two minutes or roughly 712 deaths per day.

Maintaining her stance, Deka insisted that she is unsure about having kids in the future, adding that she is so scared to become a mother at the moment.

She lamented that her sister passed away during childbirth and that no woman deserves such an end. Deka expressed surprise that women keep delivering kids every other day, like they have two lives. Her Facebook post read:

"Since my sister d!ed during childbirth, I have sworn not to have kids. I did my research and over 250,000 women d!e from or during childbirth yearly in the world and obviously my sister was one of them. I don’t know about you but i doubt I’d ever want to have kids. I am so scared of having kids right now. My sister d!ed while bringing in life to this world and no woman deserves that. I am surprised that women keep going into the Labour room every other day as if they have two lives. Eh, una well done. As for me, I will not be bringing any child to this world. Full stop

"I will live my life for myself to the fullest."

Deka George's loss of her sister during childbirth made her decide to close the door on having children. Photo Credit: Deka George

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Childbirth: Lady's vow elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's vow against childbirth below:

Pearl Chioma Okeke said:

"I have a beautiful boy, I love that I have him.

"I have said it time and time again that if I knew what I know today 12 years ago I won't have him, I'm not ready to have more.

"I have just love, fear, anxiety, and protection enough for one.

"I'm not going on that journey again. Never."

Precious Ifebuchechi said:

"My mum that gave birth to 7 children didn't die during childbirth birth,,all of us have grown up, I'm the last born,, just last two month match 29th she finished eaten slept and didn't woke up again,,case is different,go ahead and have ur children,,ur own case will be different,,wat stop ur sister will never stop u ijn."

Franka Amaka Awugosi Okonkwo said:

"Till den nne. Many pple said dis but las las dey born.. i wont do dis, i wont do dat. Just wait till den u go shock say na u go end up borning 5 kids.. NEVER SAY NEVER."

Comfort Odunaiya said:

"I understand your stance, and I strongly respect that. But saying you’re surprised women go into the labour room to give birth is what I don’t get. We all have different views and choices, and your reality is different from another person’s. That should be respected too."

Nkiru Oguwike Alex said:

"You born you no born you will still die, some give birth to 7, 8 they re still Alive and Strong, your own case won't be same as your sister, more over your mum is still Alive ane she gave birth to 4. It is well sis."

Oma Chisom said:

"Car have accidents every day, plane crashes, but you still drive and fly. That was her fate, it might not be yours. If you want to have kids, go ahead and have kids, don't let fear stop you from the Joy of motherhood."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had vowed never to have children or get married.

Lady vows never to have kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had explained why she would never give birth to children.

In a video on TikTok, the lady told people why she thinks giving birth is not worth it. According to Jasmine Chelbi, the whole process of getting pregnant, carrying a baby and pushing it out is a risky venture.

In her opinion, taking such a huge risk for men is not just worth it, and she is never going to do it. Jasmine said men have not proven themselves worthy enough to warrant her risking her life to give birth.

Source: Legit.ng