A young Muslim lady trends online as she pulls off her hijab after 13 years and shows her full face

In the caption of the viral video, she explained her reason for doing so and said she is proud of herself

Many individuals who came across the post and read her statement took to the comment section to react

A young Muslim lady sparks reactions as she removes her niqab after 13 years of always wearing it and explains why she made the decision.

The post she shared on her TikTok page contains a caption that helps explain her story in detail.

Muslim lady goes viral after finally taking off hijab, shares emotional reason. Photo Source: TikTok/alignprintingsolutionltd

Source: TikTok

Muslim lady pulls off hijab after 13 years

At the beginning of the TikTok video, @alignprintingsolutionltd could be seen wearing the hijab, also referred to as niqab or veil.

She then removed it and revealed her face.

The caption of the post, which also contains the reason behind her decision, read:

“For 13 years, this niqab (veil) was part of my story. Now I’m entering a chapter where I want my outside to reflect the woman I am becoming inside.”

Muslim lady trends online as she removes hijab after 13 years, shows full face. Photo Source: TikTok/alignprintingsolutionltd

Source: TikTok

@alignprintingsolutionltd explained further in the post:

“The decision did not happen overnight. It came with tears, fear, prayers, confusion, growth and deep self-reflection.”

In another video she shared, the young lady said she is proud of herself for the decision.

Her statement:

“I’m proud of myself for having the courage to choose a life that feels true to me, even when it’s difficult. 13 years later, I’m stepping into a version of myself with honesty, growth and self-awareness. That alone deserves love and not shame.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as muslim lady removes hijab

Muibat Jimoh-Bello stressed:

"What is d essence of niiqab and not happy inside,dear sis, b urself, strong for urself and and make urself happy, may Allah make ease every hard issues for you inshallah."

S. Azeez noted:

"Nigerian are so kind honestly and i love how people just support without been judgemental May Allah ease our affairs all."

UmmYlias said:

"We all have a story sister, dont be upset , and try your best to be a good muslim, we all love you. im half european half arab, and i lived in europe struggled to wear the niqab, now i moved in an islamic country. we all have struggles." Ike~Ola added:

"Unveiling does not makes you less of a woman ❤️Go out there and elevate , Build a name for yourself 🤍May life be easier.*

Nana Aishaa shared:

"Who are we to judge you ? the person who wears the shoe knows where it pinches. May Allah SWT ease your affairs and reward you beautifully for your endurance.🥰🥰🥰Salam."

rasqie5089 Wrote:

"For a decision to be taken like this. You might have undergo a lot of pain. May Allah comfort you and ease your affairs."

userr.aminaaa2 added:

"Never think your worth or faith is reduced because of this, may Allah make things easy for you and surround you with love comfort and understanding."

StructFusion said:

"My Darling Sister, You Are Pretty, handy And Young. Wipe your tears and restrategize on the kind of new life you wish to live. No one have the right judge you regardless."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Christian lady has sparked reactions online after defending her choice to wear hijab-inspired outfits.

She explained in a TikTok video that covering her hair is a personal decision and does not change her Christian faith, adding that modest dressing is not for any religion.

Pastor’s daughter sparks reactions, rocks hijab

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a pastor’s daughter has gone viral after publicly expressing her love for wearing the hijab.

In a TikTok video, she shared that she enjoys styling hijabs despite being a Christian, sparking mixed reactions online. While some users questioned her choice, others praised her for embracing modest fashion.

Source: Legit.ng