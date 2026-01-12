The Nigeria Police Force, through the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), has finally invited Tammy Wenike Danagogo, former Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), over the allegation that he was speaking in a leaked telephone conversation, discussing how to assassinate the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Danagogo is a top ally of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers. It was alleged that the governor's ally was making the call with Tombari Joseph Gbeneol, a medical doctor and founder of Life Forte Chapel Church in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

In the leaked conversation, Danagogo and Gbeneol were said to have discussed how they could bring in an Israeli national to assassinate the minister of the FCT, and it ended with an alleged plan to urge Governor Fubara to fund the execution.

Last week, Benjamin Hundeyin, the public relations officer of the police, reportedly revealed the arrest of Gbeneol in a statement on Tuesday, January 6, where he disclosed that further information on the issue would be made available after the interrogation had been completed.

This is coming amid the heated political tension between Wike and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Since the Christmas holiday, the two political leaders have been throwing banters at each other. The governor has been accused of ignoring the peace agreement he signed with President Bola Tinubu in 2025.

The news of the police invitation to Danagogo was shared by Lere Olayinka, a media aide to Wike. The development has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Olufemi Aluko described it as a joke:

"Once I saw Israel, I just started laughing. We’re not serious in this country. I just knew it had to be a joke."

Seyi questioned:

"Leaked conversation. Yeah. How many phone taps do the DSS actually have running?"

Dare called for a deeper investigation:

"Has it got to this? This is barbaric. If found culpable, he should be made to face the law."

Meenah condemned the development:

"Another shocking development. When close allies of a governor are linked to alleged assassination plots, it raises serious questions about leadership and accountability. Rivers State deserves leaders who unify, not ones whose associates spark fear and chaos."

Read more reactions to the news from X here:

Source: Legit.ng