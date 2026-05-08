Nollywood actress Blessing Onwukwe opened up on the backlash she received after her appearance on Monica 1

The movie star, in a recent interview with TVC, mentioned that this made her reluctant to appear in the movie’s second part

Not stopping there, she spoke on the challenges they faced in making Monica 2 a successful project

Nollywood actress Blessing Onwukwe has spoken candidly about the backlash she faced following her performance in Uche Montana’s widely talked-about film Monica.

In a recent interview with TVC, the fast-rising star revealed that she anticipated criticism even before the sequel was announced.

Blessing Onwukwe opens up on Monica movie criticism. Credit: @blessingonwukwe

Source: Instagram

“Actually, I told Montana, I said, they’re going to ask for 2. And she said, ‘Mama, please.’ I’m like, they will. Don’t you know what we did?” Onwukwe recalled.

She explained that when Montana later confirmed a second instalment, she initially resisted returning due to the negative reactions from the first film.

“I said, knock yourself out because I’m not in. She said:

"Mama, you are in. You have to be in. The movie is about you.’ I said, I’m not going to come back from 1. The backlash and the rest of them,” Onwukwe shared.

Despite her hesitation, she eventually joined the cast for Monica 2, describing the experience as deeply emotional.

“When you’re doing 2, people expect more than what you have to surpass. So the energy has to be high. There’s a scene that we really cried, not because the movie says to cry or the scene says. You felt for Monica. We felt bad for the scenario. The director was so amazing. He created that scenario. It wasn’t in the script,” she revealed.

See the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing Onwukwe, also now referred to as Mama Monica by fans, has shared unknown details about Uche Montana's hit movie Monica 2, which recorded over 6 million views on YouTube within 24 hours it premiered on the video-sharing platform.

Speaking in a recent interview on Yanga FM, Onwukwe stated that she earned over ₦1 million for her role in Monica 2, her highest pay for a movie to date.

When asked if it was the highest she had been paid so far as an actress, Onwukwe said,

"When it has to do with series, it is bulk money, this is a film and a YouTube film but in bulk as in one time you can say that,"

According to the actress, Monica 2, which also featured Uche Montana, was shot in seven days, while Monica 1 was shot in five days.

The movie produced by Uche Montana was focused on family pressure, responsibility, and societal expectations, with Onwukwe portraying the role of a strict mother figure.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham firmly distanced herself from an online drama after a critic tried pitting her against Uche Montana over her surprising streaming numbers.

The doubtful critic dragged Toyin into the discourse by comparing the sudden success to the actress' recent movie, Imisi, which took a whole week to accumulate three million views.

Blessing Onwukwe explains why Monica backlash didn’t break her. Credit: @blessingonwukwe

Source: Instagram

Netizens celebrate Blessing Onwukwe

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below

iam_malaga said:

"See who una dey compare with mama g.. she dey explain sef say she no wicked... Mama G no send like that😂😂😂😂."

fay_vo_ryt said:

"I think I’m the only one who hasn’t seen this movie."

princejama_ said:

"As an actor, if you faced backlash for a role you played, just know you k!lled that role. Secondly, viewers need to understand that the role an actor plays in a movie is different from their personality in real life."

theamybenson said:

"You where the story 😂 absolute VILLAIN in CAPITAL LETTERS."

ariannatamba said:

“Baby wasn’t taken care of, she was feeding goats” 😭😭 so even my grandma pity me sef 😩."

donziny said:

"I just love that the story resonates with many. Well done to the director 🔥. Does anyone know who the director is and their IG handle?"

thriftwithrayy said:

"Na me be pepper, na me be salt 😂❤️."

naijagirlconfession said:

"Madam Blessing Onwukwe, you triggered me so much! 🤦‍♀️"

_femininewellness said:

"Because of the hype, I decided to watch this movie. I rarely watch Nigerian movies, and even more rarely do they make me cry. However, I have to give credit where it’s due. This woman truly delivered an outstanding performance. Even while I was frustrated with her character, she still managed to make me laugh throughout. And to Uche, you clearly know your craft very well. Brilliant work."

iamdoziefineboi___ said:

"Every good actor faces backlash, just ask the guy that played Joffery Baratheon on Game of Thrones. Hell Genevieve is still facing backlash for dealing mercilessly with Omotola in Blood Sisters 23 years later. 🥹😂 That just shows what a fantastic actor you are. I'm glad she's getting her flowers alongside the healthy backlash. YouTube filmmakers are going to rush her wetin no good, and her price just went up. 🙌 No small thanks to @uchemontana . 👏🔥🔥🔥."

Patience Ozokwo reacts as fans crown Blessing Onwukwe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian veteran actress Patience Ozokwo ignited reactions online as she spoke about Blessing Onwukwe.

This came amid the fast-rising star’s recognition following her character in Uche Montana’s Monica movie.

Mama G, as she is fondly called, weighed in on the buzz around Blessing being the next Nollywood villain queen.

Source: Legit.ng