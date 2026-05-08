Troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE had uncovered two illegal arms manufacturing factories in Vom, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State

The Nigerian Army had arrested five suspects allegedly caught producing weapons during the intelligence-led raid operation

Security operatives had recovered fabricated AK-47 rifles, ammunition components and several industrial machines used for illegal arms production

Plateau states- Troops of the Quick Response Force under Operation ENDURING PEACE have uncovered two illegal arms manufacturing factories in Vom, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau state.

The raid was carried out on Thursday, May 8, as part of ongoing military operations aimed at disrupting the supply of illegal firearms and strengthening security within the region.

Plateau: Illegal Arms Manufacturing Factory Busted as Nigerian Army Arrests Suspects

Source: Twitter

Intelligence-led operation leads to arrests

According to the military, the operation followed extensive intelligence gathering and surveillance activities carried out within the Joint Operations Area.

The troops reportedly arrested five suspects who were allegedly caught producing weapons during the operation.

Weapons and equipment recovered

A search conducted at the locations led to the recovery of a cache of fabricated weapons and industrial tools used in the production process.

Recovered items included nine fabricated AK-47 rifles, one locally made pistol, four empty AK-47 magazines, seven skeletal AK-47 rifles and 10 rifle b@tts.

Other items recovered were 36 empty shells of 7.62mm special ammunition, four revolver engines, 14 recoiling springs, six hand drilling machines, nine filing machines and four welding machines.

Military confirms ongoing investigation

The Nigerian Army said the suspects and all recovered items were currently in custody for further investigation and exploitation.

In a statement signed by the Media Information Officer of Joint Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE, Captain Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, the military said troops were continuing covert operations to track down remaining illegal weapons already in circulation.

Army urges residents to remain vigilant

The military also appealed to residents to support security agencies with credible information on suspicious activities within their communities.

Operation ENDURING PEACE said public cooperation remained critical to ongoing efforts aimed at tackling criminal networks and restoring lasting peace in Plateau state.

Irate youths burn houses in Plateau

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that several homes were razed, barns destroyed, and cattle rustled following a violent clash between irate youths in the Ponglong area of Lalin District, Mikang Local Government Council, Plateau state.

Some people were reportedly killed, while a high number of others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Source: Legit.ng