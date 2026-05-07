A lady has caused quite a stir on social media platform X after she revealed that her house rent has not increased for the past six years

According to her, they have been paying their landlord N250,000 for their three-bedroom apartment, which is tiled and has POP, since 2020

Mixed reactions have trailed the lady's cheap rent, with many hailing her landlord and others seeking to know her location

A Nigerian lady, known as Taiwo, has revealed on X that her family has been paying just N250,000 for their three-bedroom apartment since 2020.

According to Taiwo, her landlord has never increased her rent.

A lady says hails her landlord for not increasing her rent for the past six years. Photo Credit: @Taiwothoughts, Getty Images/Christopher Koehler

Source: Twitter

In her tweet on May 6, Taiwo further revealed that the apartment is fully tiled, fenced, has POP, with everything still intact.

She noted that similar houses in Lagos in her area go for N1.2 million. She hailed her landlord, noting that good house owners still exist.

Taiwo wrote:

"We’ve been in our 3-bedroom apartment for 6 years now and our landlord has never increased the rent.

"Fully tiled, water, fenced, POP… everything intact.

"We’re still paying 250k since 2020.

"Meanwhile, similar houses in my area are going for 1.2m 😭.

"Good landlords still exist o 🙌🏾."

In the comment section, Taiwo added that her landlord resides outside the country. The lady's rent revelation blew netizens away due to the high cost of rent in Lagos at present.

A lady praises her landlord, revealing that her rent has not been increased since 2020. Photo Credit: AFP Contributor

Source: Getty Images

See her tweet below:

Reactions trail Lagos resident's rent revelation

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Lagos resident's rent revelation below:

@Mmanua_pro said:

"N250k since 2020 and the current price is N1.2m per annum in that area for a 3BEDROOM Apartment?? If that's not in Ikorodu, then it has to be Ẹ̀pẹ́. Other than that, you're living in Ogun State; probably Sango-ọ̀tà."

@snowballfoods said:

"Just like my landlord before he died, he doesn't add money and its very cheap, when the man died, the landlady just increased the rent by , as of she's waiting for the landlord to die."

@kunle_aremu said:

Your landlord must be a very good man for that house rent price since 2020

@joy_ciana said:

"Wait fess, where is your location? 3 bedroom with all those things you mentioned for #250k? Help me find house for your area."

@IyelolaIge said:

"Some landlords has human feeling and also, you'll know the landlord didn't really build the house to earn, he has other places he earns and he's not greedy."

@Iamkolotayo said:

"My Landlord kinda person.

"Move me from a 2-bedroom for 400k to 3bedroom First Floor without adding any Kobo last year April He even gave me another agreement which was effective this year January. Special landlords still dey this Lagos."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Lagos residents had cried out as soaring rents consumed up to 70% of their income.

Lagos named Africa's 4th priciest rental city

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Lagos has emerged as Africa's 4th priciest rental city.

A recent report titled “What does it really cost to rent in Africa?” underscores this trend, ranking Lagos as the fourth most expensive city on the continent for renters. The city trails Abidjan, Cape Town, and Accra, which occupy the top three positions. Other cities listed include Douala, Nairobi, Kigali, Dar es Salaam, Cairo, and Casablanca.

According to the report compiled by Fortren & Company, renting a luxury two-bedroom apartment in upscale Lagos neighbourhoods such as Ikoyi, Banana Island, and Victoria Island costs an average of $19,379 (about N26.8 million) annually.

Source: Legit.ng