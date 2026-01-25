Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is expected to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) after resigning from NNPP

APC expresses hope for Governor Yusuf's alignment and welcomes his supporters

The ruling party reserves registration number 001 for the governor's anticipated defection

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - The All Progressives Congress (APC) chapter in Kano State has welcomed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf into the ruling party.

This comes days after Governor Yusuf announced his resignation from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Yusuf leaves with 73 elected officials, including State Assembly members and local government chairmen.

The APC State Secretary, Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, said the party was hopeful that Governor Yusuf would soon align with it.

Sarina said the APC’s doors were fully open to the governor and his supporters.

As reported by Daily Trust, Sarina made this known while responding to questions on the governor’s next move.

“He is welcome. That is all we are going to say for now.

“Even though he didn’t specifically declare for APC, hopefully, he will soon come to APC. Our doors are open, and we welcome him.”

He described the development as a welcome boost for the APC.

The APC chieftain said the party has reserved the No.001 card in anticipation of Governor Yusuf’s defection to the party.

He said that Governor Yusuf was reportedly moving with a large number of elected officials and political appointees.

“We have started e-registration and have reserved the 001 registration number for the governor. Yes, it is true. We reserved that number for him at his Chiranci-Diso ward.”

He further stated that the APC is prepared to accommodate the governor’s cabinet members, supporters, and political associates.

Kano govt removes NNPP flag from state house.

Recall that as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections, the NNPP flag was removed from the Kano State Government House on Friday, January 23, 2026.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, a man, apparently a state official, was seen removing the flag.

Yusuf is widely expected to join the ruling APC in a major political alignment. The 63-year-old is a protégé of NNPP leader Rabiu Kwankwaso.

NNPP's Kano governor told to immediately resign

Legit.ng also reported that NNPP factional chairman Mas’ud Eljibril demanded the formal resignation of the Kano State governor before defecting to the APC.

Court rulings reportedly affirmed Eljibril's faction as the legitimate NNPP in Nigeria.

Internal conflict within the NNPP deepened as factions clashed over leadership positions ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng