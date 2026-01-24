APC chairman in Kano, Abdullahi Abbas Sanusi, confirms Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's welcome into the party amid defection from NNPP

Sanusi discloses that the party plans strategic discussions to ensure unity between new and existing APC members for the 2027 elections

Governor Yusuf's defection includes 73 officials, highlighting significant political realignments in Kano ahead of the next general elections

Abdullahi Abbas Sanusi, the chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, has clarified the concern that the party could deny Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf an automatic ticket once he joins the ruling party, as speculated.

The APC chairman in the north-west state maintained that the governor is welcome into the party and that the issue before the ruling party is not about the automatic ticket, and that the controversies around that would be resolved once the governor perfects his defection.

Why Governor Yusuf dumped the NNPP

Sanusi made the comment in an interview with Daily Trust on Saturday, January 24, just a day after the governor resigned his membership from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), citing an unending internal crisis rocking the party.

The APC chairman explained that Governor Yusuf is not coming to the APC alone, but with elected local government chairmen and councillors as well as other political office holders, who will defect with him.

Thus, he noted that the party would sit down and map out strategies that would benefit both the new and old members once the governor finally defected. He added that it is not about contesting, it is about winning the 2027 general election. He explained that it is about "sitting down to discuss and agree, and there is nothing impossible here."

He disclosed that the party is eagerly waiting for the defection of the governor and expressed confidence in working out the modalities that will unanimously give the APC success without any crisis between the new and old members of the party.

In his opinion, he posited that it would be difficult for a sitting governor to lose a primary election in Nigeria's political milieu and that such instances rarely happen. However, he added that if there was a need for the APC to conduct a primary, the primary would be held. He insisted that the issue of an automatic ticket for Governor Yusuf is not the party's major concern.

When did Governor Yusuf dump NNPP?

Recall that Governor Yusuf dumped the NNPP amid the deepened political realignment ahead of the 2027 general election, citing the internal crisis in the party.

According to a statement by the governor's director general and publicity, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Friday, January 23, Yusuf resigned from the NNPP alongside 73 elected officials from the state. These elected officials included the 21 members of the State House of Assembly, eight members of the House of Representatives and 44 local government chairmen in the state.

Two Kano lawmakers die suddenly

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano state has been found in deep mourning as two lawmakers from the state house of assembly suddenly died within a short period of time on Wednesday, December 24.

The two lawmakers who died on the same day are Aminu Sa'adu, popularly known as Aminu Saad Ungogo, and Sarki Aliyu Daneji.

Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the spokesperson to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, reportedly confirmed the incident in a social media post.

