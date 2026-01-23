Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano State - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections, the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) flag was removed from the Kano State Government House on Friday, January 23, 2026.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, a man, apparently a state official, was seen removing the flag.

Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, finally exits the NNPP ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credits: @Imranmuhdz, @Kyusufabba

This follows Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's official resignation from the party.

Yusuf is widely expected to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a major political alignment. The 63-year-old is a protégé of NNPP leader Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Kano State had been the only state governed by the NNPP.

Watch the viral X video below:

Reactions as Kano govt takes down NNPP flag

Meanwhile, Nigerians on X are reacting to the development.

Legit.ng captured some comments from X below:

@prinxe_B tweeted:

"2027 is no longer 'around the corner'...it's here. The alliances are forming, the 'Third Force' is mobilising, and the political machinery is in full motion. The most consequential election of our time has effectively started."

Hephziba Behulah commented:

"You will regret it. Well, politicians no get shame, and Nigerians no get memories anyways (sic). Bookmark it."

Aderemi Muhydeen said:

"I hope he will not regret this unless his master approves this."

More to follow...

