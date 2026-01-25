Kano commissioner Yusuf Kofarmata has resigned over concerns about the state government's direction

Ahead of the 2027 elections, Kofarmata cited ideological disagreements in his resignation statement on social media

Kofarmata's departure follows Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's resignation from the NNPP

Kano, Kano State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Yusuf Kofarmata, commissioner of science, technology and innovation in Kano, has resigned from his position, citing concerns about the direction of the state government.

As reported on Sunday, January 25, by The Cable, the former commissioner, a member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), said his action was taken in good faith.

Kano State commissioner Yusuf Kofarmata resigns and cites deviation from founding political ideals.

Premium Times also noted the update, saying the ex-commissioner backed NNPP leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Kofarmata is regarded as a staunch loyalist of Kwankwaso, who has officially parted ways with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Kofarmata said in a statement posted on his Facebook page:

“I cannot continue to work under a government that has derailed from the ideology that brought it to power."

His resignation comes days after Yusuf, the governor of Kano, officially resigned from the NNPP. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is believed to his next destination.

