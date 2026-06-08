Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has insinuated that ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar could defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election

Prophet Boma, popular for releasing prophecies, shared 'divine visions' concerning Nigeria's political future

The prominent religious figure emphasised the need for prayer as Nigeria approaches its next general election in early 2027

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Prophet Abel Boma of the ATB Ministry has suggested that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, could defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng recalls that in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku, a former vice president of Nigeria, came second with 6,984,520 votes. He lost to Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who won the contest with 8,794,726 votes.

Cleric Abel Boma shares a prophecy suggesting a possible 2027 election upset involving Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Prophet speaks on Tinubu’s future

In a video shared on his verified Facebook page on Monday, June 8, 2026, and sighted by Legit.ng, Pastor Boma said he “saw Tinubu’s one leg being lifted up, while Atiku’s left leg was in.”

In the two-minute video titled 'A Prophetic Message Concerning the 2027 Presidential Election,' the cleric urged Nigerians to pray.

He said:

“And concerning the Nigerian election 2027, I saw the president, his name is The Excellency, the chief of the armed forces of a certain country, full of black people, full of hatred, full of ignorance, and full of the unwise, crying and feeling pain after insulting the kingdom of God.

“And the Lord is saying, the president stood up because one of his legs is out of the position, and he couldn't put one of his feet down. And another president who looks like he's fighting for his coming. His name is Atiku Abubakar."

The Rivers-based preacher continued:

“And I saw Atiku, the former vice president of Nigeria; his left leg has taken out Tinubu's right leg. And Tinubu is standing with his left leg while the other right leg is up and vibrating. What could this mean? I am not yet concluding. I can tell you the main president of 2027. But the Lord said, Let's take it as a process. So I saw Tinubu's one leg being lifted up, and Atiku’s left leg is in. What could this be? And I will keep updating you every month concerning who is the next, the last president of Nigeria."

Prophet Boma added:

“So we need to pray. I saw the left leg of Atiku taking out the right leg of Tinubu as the situation stands now. And he got angry in the realm of the Spirit. And he stood up while his leg was shaking. And he keeps marching the left leg for the left leg to shift. But it's not working. So what could this mean? I don't know. Can you tell us what it means, men of God? You will use your tongue and count your teeth.”

Prophet Boma’s full Facebook video can be watched below:

Prophet Abel Boma predicts that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar could emerge as a strong challenger against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Read more on 2027 elections:

Prophecy predicts surprise outcome for Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet David Elijah released a fresh message, saying President Tinubu may not have an easy path to victory in the 2027 elections.

Prophet Elijah, the senior pastor of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church in Lagos, made the prophecy in a YouTube video seen by Legit.ng.

In the video, Prophet Elijah, who describes himself as the “Major Prophet of God,” said some allies would “disappoint” President Tinubu in the 2027 elections. He also suggested that some ministers would resign from Tinubu’s cabinet, which he said could rattle the president.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng