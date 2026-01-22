NNPP factional chairman Mas’ud Eljibril demanded the formal resignation of the Kano State governor before defecting to the APC

Kano, Kano State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the factional chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Mas’ud Eljibril, has called on Abba Yusuf, governor of Kano, to ensure that he notifies 'the legally recognised NNPP' of his resignation from the party before defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to The Nation, Eljibril made the call on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, during a press conference in Kano, presenting court judgments to journalists that recognise his faction as the legally accepted and bona fide NNPP in Nigeria.

Kano: NNPP demands Yusuf’s resignation notice

Blueprint also noted Eljibril's call.

The NNPP leader insisted that his faction is the legally recognised party, and that the governor must formally notify them if he intends to defect.

Eljibril said:

“I want to reaffirm that Abba Kabir Yusuf is still a member of the NNPP and we owe him respect. But if he wants to leave, he has the legal right to leave, but he has to formally tender his resignation to the party, which we are yet to receive formally.

“We are still waiting for his formal resignation from our party. To be a member of any political party is an individual decision. If he decided to leave the party, it’s his choice but he has to do that according to the rules and regulations to the party."

Kano governor meets Tinubu

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu, an APC leader, met with Governor Yusuf. The president hosted the governor at his office at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, January 19.

Governor Yusuf was spotted at the presidential villa in his white 'agbada' and red cap when he entered the villa at about 4:10 pm.

There have been speculations over the alleged move of the governor to dump the NNPP for the ruling APC.

Governor Yusuf’s planned defection, originally anticipated for early January, was reportedly rescheduled to allow for further consultations.

Yusuf's imminent defection to the APC is expected to significantly alter the political landscape in Kano State, where party loyalties have long been sharply contested.

Since President Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, Nigeria has witnessed a surge in defections by opposition governors, National Assembly members and state lawmakers to the APC, particularly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the NNPP.

At some point, the PDP accused Tinubu and the APC of attempting to turn Nigeria into a one-party state, an allegation the president denied, insisting instead that more Nigerians were voluntarily embracing the ruling party.

Yusuf shares details of meeting with Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Yusuf shared the details of his closed-door meeting with President Tinubu.

Governor Yusuf said the “strategic engagement” with Tinubu focused on security challenges, infrastructure development, and strengthening Kano’s partnership with the federal government.

He cited the recent killing of a housewife and her children as “deeply disturbing” and called for “urgent federal intervention to protect lives and property” in Kano state.

