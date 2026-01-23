Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf resigns from NNPP ahead of the 2027 elections, citing internal crises

Yusuf leaves with 73 elected officials, including State Assembly members and local government chairmen

Nigerians react to the resignation, speculating on future political alignments and challenges for Yusuf

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has officially resigned from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). The governor dumped the party amid the deepened political realignment ahead of the 2027 general election, citing the internal crisis in the party.

According to a statement by the governor's director general and publicity, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Friday, January 23, Yusuf resigned from the NNPP alongside 73 elected officials from the state. These elected officials included the 21 members of the State House of Assembly, eight members of the House of Representatives and 44 local government chairmen in the state.

Governor Yusuf's resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the NNPP chairman at Diso-Chiranchi Ward in Gwale Local Government Area of the state, where he officially announced his withdrawal from the party. He said that his resignation was effective from Friday, January 23, 2026.

The governor then expressed his gratitude to the NNPP for giving him the platform and support when he was a member of the party. He appreciated the leadership of the party across the state since 2022, when he joined, and "the support, goodwill, and cooperation extended to me during my time in the party.”

Giving reasons for his resignation, the governor noted that there have been persistent legal challenges and internal disputes that have affected the structure of the party nationwide.

Nigerians react to Yusuf's resignation from NNPP

Meanwhile, Nigerians have started reacting to the resignation of the governor from the NNPP. Below are some of their reactions:

Megamixer commented:

"Today, the "Kwankwasiyya" movement lost its home. By moving the entire Kano government to the APC, Abba Yusuf has proven that political loyalty in Nigeria has a 3-year shelf life. The people voted for Red; they got Blue."

Alebo expressed scepticism:

"Honestly, this is not what I wished for. I fear that Abba might be betrayed in the APC he is about to join, and Abba’s continuity as governor of Kano will require serious effort. May Allah make it turn out to be good for Kano State and the people of Kano."

Adebanji tweeted:

"2027 will be a political showdown unless Kwankwaso joins the APC. If he chooses the ADC instead, brace yourselves: it’s going to be a straight fight between two power blocs. His decision is the only thing standing between a quiet election and a total political storm."

Pato Pato wrote:

"Surprisingly, there is no newspaper outlet, a journalist, or even busybodying bloggers who have told us what happened between Kwankwaso and Abba."

