Vice President Shettima’s aide, Gimba Kakanda, defends FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s authority over land matters amid his viral clash with a naval officer

Kakanda says the Land Use Act gives the FCT Minister the same powers as state governors, warning that military interference undermines civilian rule

He insists that unless a court issues an injunction, Wike’s actions remain lawful and protected by the Land Use Act

The debate over Minister Nyesom Wike’s confrontation with a naval officer in Abuja has drawn new insight from Gimba Kakanda, a media aide to Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Kakanda defended the legal authority of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, arguing that the criticism against Wike stems more from personal dislike than from a sound understanding of land law.

Vice President’s aide Gimba Kakanda says the FCT Minister holds full authority under the Land Use Act. Photo: FB/Nyesomwike,KashimShettima

Source: Facebook

He said the uproar branding Wike a land grabber ignores the fact that, under Nigerian law, the FCT Minister wields the same land powers as state governors. According to him, Wike’s control over land within Abuja’s jurisdiction is legally established, and any attempt by the military to obstruct that authority undermines civilian governance.

Rule of Law Above Military Command

Kakanda stated that those supporting the naval officer’s actions must explain where the Armed Forces Act allows a soldier to obey an “unlawful command” and still be protected by the doctrine of superior orders. He said the country’s constitution and the rule of law remain supreme over military instructions.

Citing Section 5 of the Land Use Act, Kakanda explained that both governors and the FCT Minister have the power to allocate, manage, and revoke land for public purposes. He said the law empowers them to grant rights of occupancy, impose penalties on defaulters, and review or waive conditions where necessary.

These provisions, he added, make the FCT Minister the legal trustee of all land within Abuja.

Minister’s Powers Are Legally Protected

Kakanda also pointed out that Section 28 of the Land Use Act allows revocation of land rights for overriding public interest, while Section 47 protects the Minister’s decisions from judicial interference unless a court issues a valid injunction.

“Without such an injunction, the Minister’s administrative actions stand,” he noted.

He warned that no person, including members of the armed forces, has the right to occupy or develop land in Abuja without following due process. Any land transaction outside the approval of the Minister, he said, is “null and void.”

Kakanda concluded that while Wike’s personal appearance at the disputed site may have been unnecessary, his authority over land remains lawful. He described the public outrage as “emotional and political,” insisting that military interference in civil administration cannot be justified under any legal framework.

“The rule of law must prevail over sentiment and military intrusion,” he said, maintaining that unless a competent court rules otherwise, the powers of the FCT Minister remain intact under the Land Use Act.

Following Nyesom Wike's clash with soldiers in Gaduwa, Abuja, VP's aide Gimba Kakanda gives the FCT Minister his advice. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Facebook

Wike opens up after clash with soldiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike condemned the alleged illegal takeover of a disputed land in Abuja by military personnel allegedly acting on the orders of a former Chief of Naval Staff.

According to a statement on Tuesday, November 11, by Lere Olayinka, the FCT Minister's spokesperson, obtained by Legit.ng, he described the actions of the soldiers as unacceptable and lawless.

Wike, who visited the site after reportedly receiving reports that soldiers drove away Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) officials enforcing development control directives, stated that no individual, regardless of their former position, would be allowed to intimidate government authorities or obstruct the enforcement of the law.

Source: Legit.ng