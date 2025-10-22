The federal government has officially launched plans to create at least 20,000 jobs annually for young graduates

The jobs will be created through the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), which connects professionals to work

The programme is implemented by UNDP with EU funding and aims to bridge the gap between learning and earning for graduates

Vice President Kashim Shettima has officially launched the second phase of the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP).

NJFP is a 12-month paid internship that connects graduates to real-world experience in reputable organisations

Selected applicants will be equipped with real-world work experience, mentorship, and professional training.

Shettima launches NJFP 2.0

In a post shared on X, Shettima reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, job creation, and inclusive growth under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He explained that the programme plans to provide job opportunities for 20,000 Nigerians annually through the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (prioritises) 2.0 by connecting graduates to real-world work experience, training, and mentorship.

Shettima described NJFP 2.0 as a key initiative under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasising job creation, skills development, and youth empowerment as central pillars of Nigeria’s economic transformation.

Each fellow, he said, will follow one of two clear pathways: an Employment Pathway, offering extended professional placements with partner organisations, or an Entrepreneurship Pathway, providing mentorship and enterprise support to help launch viable ventures.

He also revealed that the programme, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and funded by the European Union (EU) in coordination with the Office of the Vice President, prioritises inclusivity across all regions, genders, and social groups.

He added:

"It will focus on strategic sectors such as agriculture, digital technology, renewable energy, manufacturing, and the creative industries, which are critical to driving Nigeria’s economic growth and job creation.".

What to know about NJFP 2.0

NJFP 2.0 prioritises inclusivity across all regions, genders, and social groups, with fellowships tied to strategic sectors such as:

Agriculture

Digital Technology

Renewable Energy

Manufacturing

Creative Industries

Programme highlights

12-month paid work placements in both private and public sectors

Nationwide coverage across the 36 states and the FCT

Monthly stipend of N150,000 throughout the fellowship

Mentorship opportunities with industry professionals and leaders

Employability skills training to enhance career readiness

Digital literacy and digital skills development

Entrepreneurship training for future business ventures

Six months of continued career support through the Alumni Talent Hub

Who Can Apply?

Nigerian citizen

Fresh graduate (bachelor’s degree or HND) from any discipline, graduated not earlier than 2022

Minimum of Second-Class Lower (2.2) or Upper Credit (≥3.00)

30 years old or younger

Not currently employed

Completed NYSC or hold a certificate of exemption

Demonstrated interest in chosen career field

Commitment to contributing to Nigeria’s socio-economic development

Excellent time management and professional attitude

To apply for the programme, use this link

