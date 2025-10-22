VP Shettima Invites Nigerians To Apply for Internship, N1.2 Million Annual Pay
- The federal government has officially launched plans to create at least 20,000 jobs annually for young graduates
- The jobs will be created through the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), which connects professionals to work
- The programme is implemented by UNDP with EU funding and aims to bridge the gap between learning and earning for graduates
Vice President Kashim Shettima has officially launched the second phase of the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP).
NJFP is a 12-month paid internship that connects graduates to real-world experience in reputable organisations
Selected applicants will be equipped with real-world work experience, mentorship, and professional training.
Shettima launches NJFP 2.0
In a post shared on X, Shettima reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, job creation, and inclusive growth under the Renewed Hope Agenda.
He explained that the programme plans to provide job opportunities for 20,000 Nigerians annually through the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (prioritises) 2.0 by connecting graduates to real-world work experience, training, and mentorship.
Shettima described NJFP 2.0 as a key initiative under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasising job creation, skills development, and youth empowerment as central pillars of Nigeria’s economic transformation.
Each fellow, he said, will follow one of two clear pathways: an Employment Pathway, offering extended professional placements with partner organisations, or an Entrepreneurship Pathway, providing mentorship and enterprise support to help launch viable ventures.
He also revealed that the programme, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and funded by the European Union (EU) in coordination with the Office of the Vice President, prioritises inclusivity across all regions, genders, and social groups.
He added:
"It will focus on strategic sectors such as agriculture, digital technology, renewable energy, manufacturing, and the creative industries, which are critical to driving Nigeria’s economic growth and job creation.".
What to know about NJFP 2.0
NJFP 2.0 prioritises inclusivity across all regions, genders, and social groups, with fellowships tied to strategic sectors such as:
- Agriculture
- Digital Technology
- Renewable Energy
- Manufacturing
- Creative Industries
Programme highlights
- 12-month paid work placements in both private and public sectors
- Nationwide coverage across the 36 states and the FCT
- Monthly stipend of N150,000 throughout the fellowship
- Mentorship opportunities with industry professionals and leaders
- Employability skills training to enhance career readiness
- Digital literacy and digital skills development
- Entrepreneurship training for future business ventures
- Six months of continued career support through the Alumni Talent Hub
Who Can Apply?
- Nigerian citizen
- Fresh graduate (bachelor’s degree or HND) from any discipline, graduated not earlier than 2022
- Minimum of Second-Class Lower (2.2) or Upper Credit (≥3.00)
- 30 years old or younger
- Not currently employed
- Completed NYSC or hold a certificate of exemption
- Demonstrated interest in chosen career field
- Commitment to contributing to Nigeria’s socio-economic development
- Excellent time management and professional attitude
To apply for the programme, use this link
