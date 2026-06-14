UAE has rapidly grown into one of the world’s most exciting education hubs, attracting students from across the globe with its modern campuses and internationally recognised degrees

Before you can begin your academic journey in this vibrant city, securing a student visa is the first and most important step

Understanding the process, from eligibility and costs to work rights and renewal, ensures a smooth transition into student life in the UAE

Studying in UAE has become a popular choice for international students thanks to its world-class universities, modern campuses, and exciting career opportunities.

But before you can begin your academic journey, securing a student visa is essential. A UAE student residence visa is a long-term permit that allows you to legally live and study in Dubai. It is usually sponsored by your university or, in some cases, by a parent who is already a UAE resident.

UAE student visa opens doors to world-class education and global career opportunities. Photo credit: Livinus/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The visa grants lawful residence and also gives you access to essential services such as healthcare, banking, and accommodation, accoridng to UAE government.

Types of UAE's student visa

There are different types of UAE student visas depending on your situation. If you are admitted to a recognised university, you will likely receive a university-sponsored visa that is valid for one year and renewable until your course ends. Students whose families live in the UAE may apply under parent or guardian sponsorship, with male students eligible until age 25 and no age limit for female students.

Short-term visas are available for courses lasting up to six months, while long-term visas can cover five years for extended programmes. Exceptional students in UAE may even qualify for the prestigious Golden Visa, which offers a 10-year residency and the ability to sponsor family members.

UAE's student visa eligibility

To be eligible, you must hold an official admission offer, have a valid passport with at least six months’ validity, provide academic records, show proof of financial support, and maintain valid health insurance. A clean background record is also required. Once you meet these eligibility criteria, you’ll need to prepare documents such as your admission letter, completed visa application form, tuition fee payment proof, bank statements, health insurance papers, and a medical fitness test report.

Application process

The application process begins once you receive your admission offer. You gather your documents, secure sponsorship, and submit your application through your university or the UAE government portal. After completing medical tests, you’ll be issued an entry permit. On arrival, your residence visa is stamped in your passport, and you can apply for your Emirates ID, which serves as your official identification during your stay.

The cost of a UAE student visa typically ranges between AED 6,000 and AED 7,000, depending on the university and services included. Renewal fees are usually between AED 2,000 and AED 2,500. It’s important to check with your institution, as some universities include visa charges within tuition or administrative fees.

Work experience

Students also have the opportunity to gain work experience while studying. With a permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, you can work part-time for up to 15 hours per week during semesters and up to 40 hours per week during breaks. Many universities also offer internships and on-campus roles, particularly in free zones such as Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City.

Renewing your visa is straightforward but must be done before expiry. You’ll need to provide proof of continued enrolment, undergo another medical fitness test, keep your health insurance active, and pay the renewal fee. Starting the process three to four weeks before your visa expires helps avoid penalties or disruption to your studies.

Dubai student visa application ensures smooth entry into recognised universities and colleges. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

UAE’s minimum wage and worker’s salary

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has long been a magnet for international workers, with expats making up nearly 89% of the population. From teaching and nursing to aviation and construction, salaries vary widely depending on profession, nationality, and sector. See minimum wage here.

Source: Legit.ng