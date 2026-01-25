The United States and Nigeria held their first Joint Working Group session in Abuja on January 22, 2026, following Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern

Both governments reaffirmed their commitment to protecting religious freedom and strengthening security for vulnerable communities, particularly Christians

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue cooperation, with the next session scheduled to take place in the United States

The United States and Nigeria reported that they had held the first session of the US-Nigeria Joint Working Group in Abuja on Thursday, January 22, 2026. The meeting followed Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern by US President Donald J. Trump under the International Religious Freedom Act.

Officials stated that the Working Group was created to reduce violence against vulnerable populations, particularly Christian communities, and to ensure that all Nigerians could freely practise their faith without fear of intimidation from terrorists, separatists, bandits, criminal militias, or other violent actors.

US-Nigeria Joint Working Group strengthens security cooperation to protect vulnerable Christian communities. Photo credit: Donald Trump/NuhuRibadu/x

Source: Twitter

The Nigerian delegation was led by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and included representatives from ten ministries and agencies. The United States delegation, made up of officials from eight federal agencies, was led by the Under Secretary of State, Ms. Allison H.

Focus on religious freedom and security

According to the joint statement posted on X on January 24, 2026, discussions covered a wide range of strategic issues, with "emphasis on enhancing cooperation to improve religious freedom and strengthen nationwide security."

Both sides reaffirmed their long-standing relationship, which they said was anchored on shared values of pluralism, respect for the rule of law, and national sovereignty.

The US delegation welcomed Nigeria’s briefing on the realignment of security resources to "tackle insecurity, particularly in the North Central states". Both governments reiterated their commitment to upholding religious freedom and agreed on the need for "sustained and coordinated actions to protect freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and freedom of religion or belief for all citizens, in line with Nigeria’s Constitution."

Protecting vulnerable communities

Participants emphasised the importance of protecting civilians, especially vulnerable Christian communities, and ensuring accountability for perpetrators of violence. Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening counterterrorism cooperation through enhanced operational collaboration, access to technology, anti-money laundering measures, countering the financing of terrorism, and building law enforcement and investigative capacity.

The US delegation commended Nigeria for urgent steps taken to enhance security for at-risk Christian communities and Nigerians of all faiths whose safety was threatened by violence and terrorism.

It was agreed that the next meeting of the Working Group would be held in the United States on a mutually agreed date, to be arranged through diplomatic channels.

See the X post below:

See the full statement below:

“The Governments of the United States of America and the Federal Republic of Nigeria held the inaugural meeting of the U.S. Nigeria Joint Working Group in Abuja on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

“The Working Group was established following the designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern by U.S. President Donald J. Trump under the International Religious Freedom Act. Working in close partnership, the Group aims to reduce violence against vulnerable populations in Nigeria, particularly Christian Communities, and to foster an environment in which all Nigerians can freely practice their faith without fear or intimidation from terrorists, separatists, bandits, criminal militias, or other violent actors, regardless of religious affiliation.

“The Nigerian delegation was led by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and comprised representatives from ten ministries and agencies. The United States delegation, made up of officials from eight federal agencies, was led by the Under Secretary of State, Ms. Allison H.

“Discussions during the session covered a broad range of strategic issues and challenges, with a focus on enhancing cooperation to improve religious freedom and strengthen security nationwide. Both sides reaffirmed the long standing relationship between the twO countries, anchored on shared values of pluralism, respect for the rule of law, and national sovereignty.

“The U.S. delegation welcomed Nigeria's briefing on the realignment of security resources to address insecurity, particularly in the North Central states. Both governments reiterated their strong and unwavering commitment to upholding religious freedom and agreed on the need to take sustained and coordinated actions to promote and protect freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and freedom of religion or belief for all citizens, in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Participants emphasized the importance of protecting civilians, especially members of vulnerable Christian communities, and ensuring accountability for perpetrators of violence. Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening counterterrorism cooperation through enhanced operational collaboration, access to technology, anti money laundering measures, countering the financing of terrorism, and building law enforcement and investigative capacity.

“The U.S. delegation commended Nigeria for its urgent steps to enhance security for at risk Christian communities and Nigerians of all faiths whose safety is threatened by violence and terrorism.

“It was agreed that the next meeting of the Working Group will be held in the United States on a mutually agreed date, to be arranged through diplomatic channels.”

Both governments reaffirm commitment to counterterrorism collaboration and freedom of religion in Nigeria. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Facebook

US government team lands in Nigeria after Trump’s threat

Legit.ng earlier reported that a team of United States lawmakers arrived in Nigeria on December 7, following recent warnings from President Donald Trump over alleged religious persecution in the country.

The Nigerian government confirmed the visit, describing it as part of ongoing security and diplomatic engagements between both nations.

Source: Legit.ng