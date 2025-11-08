Former Borno State governor Ali Modu Sheriff has denied claims that he accused Vice President Kashim Shettima of creating Boko Haram

A false quote attributed to Sheriff resurfaced online, stating, “It’s not me; it’s Shettima who created Boko Haram”

Sheriff has directed his legal team to identify and prosecute the individuals or media outlets responsible for circulating the misinformation

Maiduguri, Borno - Former governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, has debunked viral claims that he accused Vice President Kashim Shettima of creating the Boko Haram terrorist group.

A viral post had quoted Sheriff as saying: “It’s not me; it’s Shettima who created Boko Haram.”

However, Sheriff described the reports that resurfaced this week on various social media platforms and blogs as “false, malicious, and a dangerous piece of fake news” designed to mislead Nigerians and create unnecessary political tension.

The post was widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and WhatsApp groups, sparking heated debates among Nigerians.

Checks by TheCable traced the quote to an August 2016 publication by an obscure online platform known for pushing politically charged misinformation during the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

In a statement issued on Saturday, November 8, the Sheriff’s media office dismissed the claim as a complete fabrication that has resurfaced periodically to damage his political image and discredit his alliance with top national figures, including Vice President Shettima.

“The said story is devoid of truth, completely fabricated, and a deliberate attempt to malign the person of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff while misleading the public,” the statement read.

A calculated attempt to sow division

Sheriff maintained that he never granted any interview or spoke to any journalist regarding the alleged statement.

“This false report is not only mischievous but also a dangerous piece of fake news aimed at undermining years of Senator Sheriff’s contributions to peace, national unity, and development, both in Borno State and across Nigeria,” the statement said.

According to him, such politically motivated propaganda only serves the interests of those seeking to revive old wounds and pit political allies against each other in the sensitive North-East region that has endured years of insurgency and insecurity.

Legal action underway, says aide

Sheriff’s media aide said the former governor had instructed his legal team to identify all individuals, bloggers, or media outlets responsible for the re-emergence of the defamatory material.

“Senator Sheriff has directed his legal team to take immediate steps to identify all individuals, bloggers, or media outlets responsible for disseminating this false material.

Should the publication not be retracted and deleted forthwith, he will not hesitate to seek full legal redress under Nigerian law,” the statement added.

Sheriff served as Borno State governor between 2003 and 2011, while Shettima succeeded him in 2011 and served until 2019, became a Senator before Vice President under the Bola Tinubu administration in 2023

