Breaking: VP Shettima Temporarily Vacates His Seat, Gives Reasons
- Vice President Shettima temporarily vacated his seat to symbolically promote girl-child education
- Shettima hosted PLAN International and highlighted the government’s commitment to educational inclusion
- Teenager Joy Ogah assumed the Vice President’s seat for a day, inspiring youth participation and empowerment
FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, temporarily vacated his seat on Monday, October 20.
The move was made as part of efforts to, in a symbolic way, promote girl-child education.
The vice president invited a teenage girl, Joy Ogah, to take over the Vice President’s seat for a day.
Shettima highlights govt’s commitment to girl-child education
Vice President Shettima via X, reiterated the administration’s unwavering commitment to advancing girl-child education across the country, assuring stakeholders and development partners that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government will continue to prioritise educational inclusion.
He made this known while hosting a delegation from PLAN International, led by the organisation’s Director of Programme, Quality and Innovation, Helen Mfonobong Idiong, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
According to Shettima, the federal government has made significant strides in supporting young girls’ education through several initiatives, including the school feeding programme.
“Among other government interventions in girl-child education, the school feeding programme remains essential,” Shettima stated.
‘Well-nourished children are well-formed’, says VP
Highlighting the link between nutrition and education, the Vice President stressed the importance of proper nourishment in shaping the next generation of leaders.
“Studies have shown that well-nourished children are well-formed. We will continue the engagement with PLAN International and see where the force and strength of government can be brought to bear on your solid advice on girl-child education," he said.
Teenager takes over Vice President’s seat
In a remarkable act of empowerment, Shettima invited teenager Joy Ogah to assume the role of Vice President for a day, symbolically addressing the nation on issues affecting Nigerian girls.
Observers at the meeting described the moment as both inspiring and symbolic of the government’s commitment to inclusive leadership and youth participation.
Shettima pledges sustained collaboration
The Vice President reaffirmed his office’s readiness to collaborate with local and international partners like PLAN International to implement sustainable policies that promote access to education and protect the rights of girls across Nigeria.
“We value our partnership with PLAN International and welcome continued collaboration to ensure that every girl has a fair chance at education and leadership,” he concluded.
Youths minister temporarily steps down
Previously, Legit.ng reported that in a rare show of leadership mentoring and youth empowerment, the Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has vacated his seat to allow Miss Williams Grace, an 18-year-old from Lagos state, to serve as Minister for the Day.
The symbolic gesture was made on Friday, October 10, in commemoration of the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child, a global event celebrating the rights and potential of girls.
Olawande via X, said the initiative aimed to give young girls the opportunity to experience leadership at the highest level while boosting their confidence in public service.
