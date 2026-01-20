Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf discusses security and infrastructure with President Tinubu during a pivotal meeting

Yusuf calls for urgent federal intervention to address recent security challenges in Kano State

Tinubu reassures commitment to support Kano's development and national cohesion

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has shared details of his closed-door meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that Governor Yusuf met with Tinubu on Monday, January 19, 2026, amid is planned defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Yusuf said the “strategic engagement” with Tinubu focused on security challenges, infrastructure development, and strengthening Kano’s partnership with the Federal Government.

As reported by Leadership, the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

The governor cited the recent killing of a housewife and her children as “deeply disturbing” and called for “urgent federal intervention to protect lives and property” in the state.

He also called for “deeper collaboration with federal security institutions to enhance intelligence-sharing, coordination, and operational effectiveness.”

The governor specifically thanked President Tinubu for the Federal Government’s intervention on the Wujuwuju Road.

According to the governor, the road is “a critical project that will unlock commercial activities and improve connectivity within the state.”

The governor stressed the importance of ensuring Kano State “benefits maximally from federal programmes and investments.”

According to the statement, President Tinubu assured Governor Yusuf of his administration’s readiness to work closely with Kano to tackle insecurity and drive sustainable development.

The President reaffirmed his commitment to “national cohesion and inclusive growth.”

