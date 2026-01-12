Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf resurfaced publicly at a graduation and empowerment event amid reports of his planned defection to the APC, while key Kwankwaso loyalists were absent.

Kwankwaso has been consolidating his grassroots support, receiving delegations of youth groups and local mobilizers, emphasising loyalty to the Kwankwasiyya movement.

Yusuf appears to have secured backing from most government officials, creating a divide between grassroots loyalty to Kwankwaso and administrative control under the governor

As reports of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s planned defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) circulate, loyalists of former Kano state governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso have reportedly distanced themselves from the embattled governor.

Governor Yusuf made his first public appearance in over a week at a graduation and empowerment ceremony for 2,260 beneficiaries of state-run institutes, including the Film, Poultry, Livestock, Driving, Fisheries, Horticulture, Informatics, and Development Journalism Institutes.

Kwankwaso loyalists absent as Governor Yusuf resurfaces amid APC defection reports. Photo credit: Kwankwasiyya Reporters

Source: Facebook

However, Daily Trust observed that notably absent from the event were key Kwankwaso loyalists, including the NNPP state chairman, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, and Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Others absent were Commissioner for Science and Technology Yusuf Kofar Mata, Commissioner for Internal Security AVM Ibrahim Umar (rtd), and the Head of Service Abdullahi Musa.

The event was held at the Open Space Theatre, Government House, Kano.

Commissioners in attendance

In contrast, several commissioners, local government chairmen, lawmakers, and other political appointees aligned with Yusuf attended.

The governor avoided political statements during the ceremony, but tensions were visible as some groups stationed at the theatre entrance expressed anger over the unfolding political developments.

As reported by Daily Trust, one group leader warned:

“Whoever among them comes here will live to remember what we will do to him. They dare not come here, betrayers.”

Kwankwaso intensifies effort to reclaim grassroots support

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso has intensified efforts to consolidate his grassroots base, receiving delegations from ward-level structures, youth organisations, and small but symbolic political groups who reaffirmed their loyalty to the Kwankwasiyya movement.

Sources indicate that while Kwankwaso maintains emotional loyalty among grassroots supporters, governor Yusuf has secured backing from most elected and appointed officials in the state, leveraging control of state machinery and resources.

Loyalists of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, were absent as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf made his first public appearance ahead of defection to APC. Photo credit: Kano City/Abba Kabiru Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Political observers suggest the unfolding realignment reflects a clash between grassroots loyalty to Kwankwaso and governance-driven alliances under Yusuf, particularly as the state positions itself ahead of the 2027 general elections.

While Kwankwaso emphasises the continuity of the movement’s populist ideology, Yusuf’s camp stresses the need for broader political alliances at the federal level to attract projects and funding to Kano.

Heavy security at Kano gov't house

Legit.ng earlier reported that heavy security deployment was observed at Kano State Government House on Monday amid reports that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf may defect to the APC.

Security forces included personnel from the Nigeria Police and DSS, with at least seven Armoured Personnel Carriers stationed strategically.

Access to the Government House was tightly controlled with strict identification checks, highlighting the sensitivity of the anticipated political move.

Kano Assembly explains why gov Yusuf may dump NNPP

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano lawmakers said internal court battles within the NNPP had made it politically unsafe for Governor Abba Yusuf and other elected officials to remain in the party.

The Assembly warned that unresolved leadership disputes could invalidate future nominations, citing the Supreme Court ruling that cost a party its victories in Zamfara.

Legislators confirmed they had engaged Governor Yusuf and Rabiu Kwankwaso on a possible strategic defection to a more stable political platform

Source: Legit.ng