Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf ’ s proposed defection from the NNPP to the APC has stalled over his demand for an automatic governorship ticket ahead of the 2027 election

The request reportedly clashes with the ambitions of influential APC figures in Kano, including Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin

Governor Yusuf reportedly continued consultations in Abuja ahead of the defection, which is yet to be finalised

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Kano state - Fresh details have emerged on why Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has yet to formally defect from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite weeks of intense political speculation.

Investigations revealed that the delay is linked to the APC leadership’s reluctance to grant the governor an automatic ticket for the 2027 governorship election, one of the major conditions reportedly tabled by Yusuf before agreeing to join the ruling party.

Reasons why Kano governor Abba Kabir Yusuf delays joining APC emerge. Photo: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Sources familiar with the negotiations told THISDAY that Governor Yusuf demanded a documented assurance of an automatic governorship ticket in 2027 as part of the defection deal.

However, the APC leadership has so far declined to accede to the request, a development said to have caused unease within the governor’s camp and forced the repeated postponement of the planned defection.

The governor was said to be in Abuja on Friday, engaging in high-level consultations with the APC national leadership, even as the Kano State chapter of the party insisted that Yusuf would join the APC “at the right time.”

Clash of ambitions within Kano APC

The demand for an automatic ticket is understood to have put Governor Yusuf on a collision course with powerful APC figures in Kano State, including the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, who is widely believed to be nursing governorship ambitions ahead of 2027.

A source close to former Kano governor and immediate past APC national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, disclosed that the ruling party was unwilling to jeopardise the political aspirations of its top leaders to accommodate Yusuf’s demands.

“Apart from insisting on an automatic ticket, the governor is also asking for the right to nominate a minister to represent Kano State and to recommend loyalists for other federal appointments, including positions currently occupied by APC members,” the source said.

The source added that while other governors from opposition parties had defected to the APC, none had made demands of such magnitude, stressing that the party leadership prefers that Yusuf contest the governorship ticket through a primary election like other aspirants.

It was also gathered that Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang did not place similar conditions before aligning with the APC.

Deputy governor’s stance

Further complicating matters, Governor Yusuf’s deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, is said to have vowed to remain in the NNPP, a position that could trigger a political crisis, including impeachment threats, should Yusuf defect.

Signs that the defection has not been concluded also emerged on Friday when Yusuf convened the first Kano State Executive Council (SEC) meeting of 2026 in Abuja.

The governor attended the meeting wearing his signature Kwankwasiyya red cap and prominently displayed the NNPP flag—actions widely interpreted as a signal of continued loyalty to the party.

The meeting, held at the Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, was the 37th SEC meeting of the administration and was attended by the deputy governor and all commissioners.

Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to good governance during the session.

Automatic Ticket Demand Delays Gov. Yusuf’s Planned Defection to APC. Photo: Abba K. Yusuf

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso reacts, sets conditions

The political drama has also drawn reactions from the NNPP national leader and former Kano governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who described Yusuf’s planned defection as an act of betrayal.

However, Kwankwaso himself has not ruled out joining the APC, insisting that any move would depend on a “concrete agreement” that safeguards his political relevance, the future of his supporters, and Kano state’s interests.

In a video shared by his aide, Saifullahi Hassan, Kwankwaso said in Hausa that he would not defect to the APC without firm guarantees, adding that he would only consider a platform willing to offer him either the presidential or vice-presidential ticket in 2027.

APC denies automatic ticket talks

Meanwhile, the Kano State chapter of the APC has denied claims that it held meetings with Governor Yusuf over an automatic governorship ticket.

Speaking in a telephone interview, the APC state secretary, Alhaji Zakari Sarina, described the reports as false and politically motivated.

“There was never a time the APC in Kano discussed automatic ticket with the governor. These rumours are being spread by enemies of Kano who want to create confusion,” Sarina said.

He maintained that the APC was ready to welcome Yusuf whenever he decides to join, urging the public to ignore speculation and remain patient.

Despite the denial, sources disclosed that Governor Yusuf recently held a closed-door meeting in Abuja with Ganduje and Senator Barau Jibrin over his possible defection, with Vice President Kashim Shettima reportedly monitoring developments and President Bola Tinubu expected to receive a final briefing on the matter.

Heavy security at Kano gov't house

Recall that a heavy security deployment was observed at the Kano state Government House on Monday amid reports that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf may defect to the APC.

Security forces included personnel from the Nigeria Police and DSS, with at least seven Armoured Personnel Carriers stationed strategically.

Access to the Government House was tightly controlled with strict identification checks, highlighting the sensitivity of the anticipated political move.

Source: Legit.ng