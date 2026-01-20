President Tinubu met Yusuf in a closed-door Villa meeting that resolved issues delaying the Kano governor’s planned defection from NNPP to APC

Yusuf’s expected move deepened political tension in Kano and strained his relationship with NNPP leader Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

APC leaders in Kano welcomed Yusuf’s imminent defection as Tinubu halted the party’s e-registration exercise in the state

Fresh political realignments ahead of the 2027 general election have emerged following a closed-door meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, with strong indications that the governor is set to defect from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting, held on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, is understood to have resolved key political concerns that had previously delayed Yusuf’s planned defection, paving the way for a formal announcement expected within days.

Tinubu intervenes to break political deadlock

Multiple sources familiar with the discussions said the talks addressed uncertainties surrounding Yusuf’s political future within the APC, including assurances over his 2027 re-election bid, the protection of his political structure and the fate of his supporters in the ruling party.

As reported by Daily Trust, President Tinubu personally intervened to reassure the governor of his relevance to the APC’s political calculations in Kano and the wider North-West.

“Everything has been resolved. He may announce it formally tomorrow or a day after. The president wants him in the APC, and the governor also wants to align with the president," source said.

Governor Yusuf declined to brief journalists after leaving the Villa, offering only a brief comment that he “will be back.”

The meeting reportedly lasted about three hours, with Yusuf arriving at around 4:10pm and departing shortly after 7pm.

Defection speculation deepens rift with Kwankwaso

Yusuf’s anticipated move has intensified political tension in Kano, where speculation over his defection has strained his long-standing relationship with former governor and NNPP national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The governor’s hesitation in recent weeks was reportedly linked to APC leaders’ initial reluctance to offer firm guarantees, particularly concerning an automatic return ticket in 2027.

This reportedly slowed his plans, even as several of his supporters defected at ward and local government levels.

Monday’s intervention by President Tinubu, however, appears to have restored momentum.

Kwankwaso urges caution over defections

Despite the advanced preparations, uncertainty remains over Kwankwaso’s political future. The former governor has stopped short of endorsing Yusuf’s defection, insisting that any move must be backed by clear and binding guarantees.

Addressing supporters in Kano recently, Kwankwaso warned against hasty political realignments.

“You don’t leave a party without getting your people ready, and you need to be ready for the people you will meet when you get there. You don’t just wake up one day and say you are leaving," he said.

He added that while he had not ruled out joining the APC, unresolved issues remained.

“I didn’t say I won’t join APC, but we must be clearly assured of the future. I will not go to the APC blindly,” Kwankwaso said.

APC in Kano welcomes Yusuf, distances itself from Kwankwaso

The APC in Kano State has openly welcomed the prospect of Yusuf’s defection, describing it as a major boost ahead of future elections.

The party’s state secretary, Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, said arrangements had been concluded to receive the governor and other defectors, pending the fixing of a date by the Presidency.

“We are happy. Any addition to our fold strengthens the party. The ultimate goal is to win elections,” Sarina said.

On Kwankwaso, he stressed that the party would not compel him to join, Vanguard reported.

“If he decides to come, he is welcome. All that we don’t want from him is crisis,” he added.

Tinubu halts APC e-registration in Kano, says Doguwa

Further confirmation of Yusuf’s imminent defection came from a viral video featuring Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the lawmaker representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency.

Doguwa disclosed that the APC’s electronic registration exercise in Kano had been suspended on the directive of President Tinubu to await Yusuf’s formal entry into the party.

“We were supposed to start the registration tomorrow, but they said we should wait until he comes and he will be the one to unveil it,” Doguwa said.

