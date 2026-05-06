A young Nigerian lady has shared a video on social media comparing her appearance as a student and after graduation

She mentioned that despite being currently unemployed, she looks significantly better than when she was still in the university

The video attracted thousands of views and comments from social media users who noted that the Nigerian school system is stressful

A young Nigerian graduate has shared a video on social media showcasing her dramatic physical transformation after leaving the university.

Although she is currently without a job, her appearance has improved significantly compared to her undergraduate years.

A young lady shares a striking transformation from her undergraduate days to after graduation. Photo credit: @ryanna.ma/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady shares facial difference before, after graduation

The TikTok user, @ryanna.ma, posted the video to contrast her "suffer-head" look during her school days with her current "unemployed" glow.

In the video, she displayed old clips where she looked visibly stressed and different from her present state.

The graduate noted that the absence of the rigorous academic pressure and the taxing nature of the Nigerian educational system allowed her to flourish physically.

Many viewers pointed out that the university environment often takes a toll on students' health and appearance.

"Who would’ve thought graduation was a skin care routine and weight gain program," she said.

Reactions to graduate's transformation

The video, which was posted on May 5, 2026, has gathered over 13,000 views and thousands of likes. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

Dais(mx+b) said:

"Whenever I say “I’m losing my spark”, school is behind it."

Yakira said:

"And I wanted to be like you ooo😭😭😭…I no do again."

CHISOM said:

"I can’t wait to be unemployed."

Watch the lovely video below:

Makeup artist transforms aged woman's face

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a grandmother became the topic of discussion after a makeup artist beat up her face to give her a gorgeous look.

Source: Legit.ng