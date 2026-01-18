ADC has denied knowledge of a formal alliance between Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 elections

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo reportedly initiated discussions for an Obi-Kwankwaso alliance to bolster prospects for the upcoming elections

Kwankwaso's potential switch to ADC remains unconfirmed, but the party welcomes him as a strong political figure

Kano, Kano State - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it was not aware of any alliance between Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, even as it described such discussions as not unusual.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reportedly proposed a Obi–Kwankwaso alliance ahead of the 2027 elections.

Obi and Kwankwaso were the presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), respectively, in the 2023 election. While Obi came third, Kwankwaso emerged fourth.

Obi is presently a member of the ADC, a party he officially joined in December 2025.

Kwankwaso reportedly eyes ADC

Although Kwankwaso has yet to join the ADC, the proposed alliance with Obi has already begun, reportedly initiated by Obasanjo. A top ADC source also disclosed that the former president has been connecting Obi with northern power brokers to ensure the success of the alliance.

Reacting to the reports, the ADC stated that while discussions of alliances are not unusual, the party is not aware of any formal Obi–Kwankwaso alliance. Spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi added that the party would be willing to welcome Kwankwaso, describing him as a strong political leader.

Abdullahi said, according to The Punch:

“Kwankwaso is yet to join the ADC, but we are more than willing to have him with us. Obi is also a great politician and an asset to the party. However, whatever discussions they are having are outside the party."

'Joint Obi-Kwankwaso ticket promises unity' - Commentator

Legit.ng reports that political observers have said the potential Obi–Kwankwaso joint ticket would dissolve entrenched fault lines and puncture the purported tired narratives of North versus South, Christian versus Muslim, elite versus masses.

Kalu Okoronkwo, a public commentator, said recently, as noted by The Cable:

"The Obidient and Kwankwasiyya movements are not merely support bases; they are civic cultures; young, energised, ideologically driven, and impatient against transactional politics. Their convergence would produce a truly national coalition, organically distributed across states, classes, and faiths.

"This combination matters because it closes long-standing governance gaps. It promises fiscal responsibility with social impact, inclusive governance that speaks to all Nigerians, and strengthened institutions capable of outliving individual leaders."

