A prominent Anambra-based prophet, Dr Ramas Okoye Asuzu, has urged presidential aspirants of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other Nigerians seeking to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to suspend their ambitions ahead of the 2027 general election.

Asuzu further reacted to the recent endorsement of President Tinubu by South-East governors and Igbo stakeholders in Enugu state.

Tinubu Vs Peter Obi: Popular Powerful Prophet Declares What Will Happen in 2027 Election

Asuzu spoke with journalists at his residence in Nri community, Aniocha Local Government Area, on Sunday,

South-East APC endorses Tinubu for second term

Tribune Online reported that during the South-East All Progressive Congress (APC) Stakeholders’ Meeting, tagged “Izu Umunna,” governors Hope Uzodimma (Imo State), Peter Mbah (Enugu State), and Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi State), alongside party stakeholders, endorsed President Tinubu for a second term.

The leaders pledged to mobilise bloc votes across the region in the 2027 election, vowing to resist what they described as the balkanisation of the South-East’s votes by individual ambitions. They said such actions had historically weakened the region’s bargaining power at the national level.

Tinubu’s victory declared in spiritual realm

Reacting to the endorsement, Asuzu, the Supreme Head of the Liberation Temple of Absolute God, stated that President Tinubu’s victory in 2027 has already been concluded in the spiritual realm.

“His victory was revealed to me by the gods of the land after a tense consultation ahead of the 2027 general election. It was also revealed to me as the custodian of the gods that my brothers, Peter Obi and the current Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi’s aspirations of becoming Nigerian President would only be actualised in 2031,” he said.

He further urged aspirants to rethink their ambitions:

“I advise those contesting against him to suspend their ambitions for 2031. My prediction as a prophet with over 35 years in worship is for the good and continued unity and togetherness of Nigeria.”

Prophet highlights Tinubu’s achievements and calls for prayers

Asuzu praised the President’s administration, stating that it has created a sense of belonging for Ndigbo at the centre, including the establishment of the South-East Development Commission.

“Tinubu will be declared the winner of the election, and besides the victory, he has done tremendously well in all sectors of the economy. His current administration has provided Ndigbo a sense of belonging platform at the centre, the creation of the South-East Development Commission, and other humanitarian benefits the region is gaining,” he said.

He called on Ndigbo to support the President in prayers to enable him to actualise his vision for the country.

Asuzu also appealed to President Tinubu to begin his second-term agenda with the introduction of life imprisonment for corrupt politicians.

