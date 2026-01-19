Breaking: Tinubu Meets Strong Opposition Governor Amid Controversies
President Bola Tinubu has met with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. The president hosted the governor at his office at the presidential villa in Abuja.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Governor Yusuf was spotted at the presidential villa in his White Agbada and red cap when he entered the villa at about 4:10pm on Monday, January 19.
There have been speculations over the alleged move of the governor to dump the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
However, Daily Trust reported that the new development indicated that the negotiation had stalled over the claim that the governors in the APC are not being promised an automatic ticket in the 2027 elections.
The alleged defection of Governor Yusuf from the NNPP to the APC has been on for weeks, leading to tension between his supporters and those of his political godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng