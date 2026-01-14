Kano politics has started getting to the climax ahead of the 2027 election, with the report of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf ready to dump the NNPP for the APC

In a new development, Rabiu Kwankwaso, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, denied the report of endorsing the governor's defection

Former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, has reacted to the development, which has got Nigerians to start talking about the Kano politics

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has denied the report that he endorsed the reported defection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano from the party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kwankwaso, who was a former governor in the state, made the denial in a statement by his media aide, Saifullahi Hassan, on Tuesday, January 13, saying that the claim was misleading, false and did not have any basis in fact.

According to the Tribune, the former governor reacted to the publication by some media, which claimed that he had supported the defection of the Kano governor from the NNPP to the APC.

Ahmad speaks on Governor Yusuf's defection

The report, which was reacted to on social media by Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential aide, who earlier shared the news that Kwankwaso supported Governor Yusuf's defection to the APC, has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Hon. Nuhu Sada commented:

"Noted. Our focus remains on stability and constructive dialogue in Kano."

Osisanya Adebola Kuye commended the former presidential aide:

"Thanks for the update, Bashir. Initial reports had many (including you) commending Kwankwaso for the supposed endorsement to ease tensions in Kano, but NNPP/TheCable now confirm he denied it outright, no reversal. Media mix-up from that video clip? Either way, the situation is tense. Hoping for peace and clarity soon for the Kano people."

Mama Tee commented:

"Kwanwaso can't maintain his current party, and joining ADC will bring him a setback."

Shamsuddeen faulted Ahmad:

"Your stand in this matter will never be accepted by people. Your double standard is clear. We won't be surprised because you're an APC member, all you can do you will never allow anything to make your party weak. Let me tell you the truth, even if Kwankwaso endorse Kanawa will."

Abubakar Muhammad commended Bashir Ahmad:

"I watched a podcast hosted by Ali Jita where you clarified many issues regarding Baba Buhari. The most interesting part that made me write this is how you chose to defend the government you served and the appointment offered to you."

