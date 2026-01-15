Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso accused the Kano state Government of coercing officials and local government chairmen to defect to the APC

Kano State Commissioner for Information Ibrahim Waiya denied the allegations, saying participation in defection was voluntary

Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo and other senior party leaders reaffirmed their loyalty to Kwankwaso and the Kwankwasiyya movement

The former Kano state governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has accused the Kano state government under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of allegedly coercing state officials and elected local government chairmen to sign documents signalling their defection from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kwankwaso made the allegation on Wednesday, January 14, a post on his verified social media platforms, describing reports reaching him as “deeply disturbing”.

“I have received several reports, some good and some very terrible, indicating that the Kano State Government is compelling state officials and elected local government chairmen to sign documents either in support of Gandujiyya or Kwankwasiyya,” he alleged.

He described the development as disheartening, warning supporters of the Kwankwasiyya movement not to treat the matter lightly.

“It is very disturbing that a government would go so low,” Kwankwaso said.

Kano govt denies allegations of coercion

The Kano state government swiftly dismissed the claims, insisting that no official is being forced to defect to any political party.

Speaking on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Waiya, said participation in any planned defection is strictly voluntary.

“What exactly happened is that our party is asking everybody—not only government official, who are willingly ready to join the APC to do so. But nobody is being compelled, contrary to what has been reported," Waiya said.

He maintained that the government respects freedom of association and political choice.

Kwankwaso advises caution amid tension

Despite his strong criticism, Kwankwaso advised affected local government chairmen and councillors to prioritise their safety in the face of alleged pressure.

“Since it has reached this level, those being forced to sign the document may go ahead and do so in order not to be victimised by the government,” he said.

He also thanked supporters of the Kwankwasiyya movement for what he described as their steadfastness and loyalty during the unfolding political situation.

Defection rumours deepen NNPP rift

The allegations come amid persistent rumours that Governor Yusuf, who was elected in 2023 on the NNPP platform, may defect to the APC ahead of the 2027 general election.

Governor Yusuf is widely regarded as a political protégé of Kwankwaso, and the speculation has reportedly strained relations between both men, fuelling political tension within the party in Kano state.

Although the governor has not publicly confirmed any intention to defect, analysts say the rumours have exposed growing divisions within the NNPP, with rival factions intensifying consultations.

Deputy gov, party leaders reaffirm loyalty to Kwankwaso

Amid the uncertainty, the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Gwarzo, has publicly reaffirmed his loyalty to Kwankwaso and the Kwankwasiyya movement, Punch reported.

Sources said Gwarzo, who returned to Nigeria on Tuesday night, January 13, after performing the lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia, paid a visit to Kwankwaso at his Miller Road residence in Kano shortly after his arrival.

“One of the key reasons for the visit was to personally reaffirm the deputy governor’s loyalty and commitment to the party and its ideology,” a party source said.

Other senior party figures, including the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Yusuf Kofar Mata; the Special Adviser on Political Affairs to the Governor, Sunusi Surajo Kwankwaso; and the factional chairman of the NNPP in Kano State, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, have also reportedly pledged their support for Kwankwaso.

“This is a clear message that key figures within the government and the party remain firmly with Kwankwaso despite the ongoing defection speculation,” a senior NNPP official said.

Political tension builds ahead of 2027

As the controversy continues, Kano’s political atmosphere remains tense, with party loyalists and observers closely monitoring the next moves of both Governor Yusuf and his former political mentor.

With 2027 approaching, analysts say the unfolding power struggle could significantly shape political alignments in Kano state and beyond, Vanguard reported.

