Atiku Abubakar’s son, Abba, has publicly endorsed President Bola Tinubu and aligned his political structure with the APC ahead of 2027

The move mirrors a similar episode in 2019 when Olusegun Obasanjo’s son backed Muhammadu Buhari against his father’s position

The development highlights a recurring pattern in Nigerian politics where family ties do not always determine political allegiance

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

The popular saying that “the more things change, the more they stay the same,” attributed to French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr, appears to be playing out once again in Nigerian politics.

On Thursday night, Nigerians were taken by surprise after one of the sons of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar openly endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office.

One of the sons of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar openly endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office. Photo credit: @atiku/@officialABAT/@NigerianStories

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that Abubakar Atiku Abubakar, popularly known as Abba, not only backed Tinubu, his father’s political ally-turned-rival, but also directed the political structure he built for his father during the 2023 election to now work for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abba announced his defection from his former political platform and instructed all coordinators and members of the Haske Atiku Organisation to immediately align with the APC and support President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda ahead of the 2027 general election.

“My name is Abubakar Atiku Abubakar, but everyone calls me Abba. I am here today to formally announce my exit from my former party, where we worked in 2023, and my decision to join the APC."

"With this development, I will work to actualise the second term bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come 2027,” he said.

According to the NTA, the former vice president's son also renamed his political group, which he had earlier founded, to Heske Bola Tinubu Organisation. The group was set up in 2022 as Atiku Heske Organisation.

The younger Atiku was received into the APC by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin and the APC National Vice Chairman, North-East, Mustafa Salihu, in Abuja on Thursday, January 15.

It has happened before

As reported by Daily Trust, the development has drawn comparisons with a similar episode during the buildup to the 2019 presidential election involving the family of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

At the time, Obasanjo had publicly fallen out with then-President Muhammadu Buhari and actively campaigned against his re-election, urging Nigerians to vote him out of office.

However, his son, Olujonwo Obasanjo, took a different position and openly endorsed Buhari, rejecting his father’s stance.

In a two-page endorsement statement released ahead of the 2019 polls, Olujonwo acknowledged that no leader is perfect but went on to outline what he described as the achievements of the Buhari administration.

“The current administration has begun the process of laying a solid foundation for future generations. They have deliberated and contemplated extensively on our myriad of issues and complexity as a nation to proffer deeply rooted plans and policies to tackle and establish a strong base on which to build and consolidate upon,” he said.

“It is also important to note that this process is not without pains but we should consider where we were, where we are and where we are going. The current administration has given hope to the common man; it is the dawn of a new age.”

Obasanjo's son, Olujonwo, took a different position in 2019 and openly endorsed Buhari, rejecting his father’s stance. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

He further appealed to Nigerians, especially young people, to support Buhari’s government, citing efforts in agriculture, industrialisation, infrastructure, and economic empowerment.

“I would humbly and strongly appeal that we all embrace and support Buhari’s government in his aggressive, relentless pursuit of equitable distribution of wealth and resources to the masses to aid the growth and development of our nation,” he said.

“The government is serious about development and has given new life to the steel industry… The revival of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex and completion of the Baro and Lokoja ports are examples.”

Olujonwo also argued that the administration had invested heavily in education, health, security, agriculture and road infrastructure, despite what he described as limited revenue.

“No human is perfect, no government is perfect, only the Creator of heaven and earth embodies perfection. We are on the right path and should not deviate,” he added.

From Obasanjo to Atiku

Coincidentally, Atiku Abubakar, whose son’s recent political move has reignited this debate, was the candidate Obasanjo openly supported against Buhari in the 2019 election.

Atiku was Buhari’s main challenger at the time.

This is coming amid the preparations of politicians and just after his father dumped the PDP and officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to actualise his presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections against President Tinubu.

This would be his third consecutive bid for Nigeria’s highest office, should he secure the ticket.

Atiku speaks as son endorsed Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the decision of his son, Abba Abubakar, who dumped the PDP for the APC and endorsed the second-term ambition of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Atiku said that the decision of his son to join the camp of his rival was "entirely personal", adding that the move of his son was "neither unusual nor alarming", especially during the intersection of family and politics.

Source: Legit.ng