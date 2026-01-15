Dele Momodu declared that President Bola Tinubu was removable in 2027 if the opposition united and organised effectively

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Dele Momodu, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can be voted out of office in the 2027 general election.

The politician noted that this can only come to fruition if the opposition effectively manages its internal affairs and presents a united front.

Momodu made the assertion while speaking on the growing strength of the ADC, insisting that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not invincible.

“President Tinubu is removable.There is nothing impossible in politics if the opposition organises itself properly and the electoral process is well managed," Momodu said.

ADC boasts strong political line-up

Momodu explained that the ADC parades several prominent political figures capable of mounting a serious challenge against President Tinubu and the APC in the next presidential election.

According to him, the party’s ranks include former Governor of Sokoto State and ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai; and former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Channels Television reported.

“We have a lot of people, a rich and robust line-up in the ADC. For me, it is not about one man alone," Momodu said.

Atiku and Obi give ADC electoral edge

The ADC chieftain further argued that the party is strategically positioned because it already has two of the top three contenders from the last presidential election within its fold.

“Of course, Mr Peter Obi, who INEC recorded as coming third, may be controversial, while Atiku Abubakar came second. Out of the top three candidates in the last election, the ADC already parades two," he said.

He noted that this development places the party at a significant advantage if it can effectively coordinate its structure and strategy ahead of 2027, Vanguard reported.

“That should tell us that if we manage our affairs very well, we will already have overwhelming votes to torpedo the APC,” Momodu added.

Opposition can challenge APC nationwide

Momodu maintained that the opposition has gathered enough momentum to confront the APC across the country, including in its traditional strongholds.

According to him, defeating the ruling party is not beyond reach, provided political actors put aside personal interests and work collectively.

“This is not an impossibility,” he said.

He stressed that discipline and cohesion within the opposition would be decisive factors.

Credible elections key to change

The media entrepreneur also pointed to global democratic practices, arguing that credible elections remain central to political change.

“Globally, once the electoral process is properly managed in a professional and transparent manner, elections tend to run smoothly,” Momodu said.

He added that a transparent electoral system, combined with a united opposition, would give Nigerians a genuine opportunity to decide their leadership in 2027.

