All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain Simbad Ogbuatu has been arrested for alleged role in kidnapping and killing of Kelechi Igwe’s father

Governor Francis Nwifuru revealed details during a condolence visit, confirming links to the ruling party official

The Rbonyi State governor said Ogbuatu reportedly provided bank details used for a ransom, following his assistant's solicitation

Ebonyi State - The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state, Simbad Ogbuatu, has been arrested over his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and killing of the father of a former Deputy Governor of the state, Kelechi Igwe.

Legit.ng reports that Igwe was abducted by suspected kidnappers and later died in their custody after reportedly sustaining injuries from physical assault.

The deceased was also the traditional ruler of Ndufu-Alike community in Ikwo Local Government Area

Governor Francis Nwifuru said the information linking the APC official to the case first came to his attention during a party meeting.

As reported by The Punch, Governor Nwifuru disclosed this on Saturday, March 7, 2026, during a condolence visit to the family of the late monarch.

“During our party meeting, somebody whispered to me that the money paid was linked to the publicity secretary of the APC. I asked, ‘What?’ They said they were still investigating it, but wanted to know if they should go ahead with his arrest. I approved,”

The governor said he directed security operatives to invite the suspect for questioning.

Nwifuru said the APC chieftain allegedly admitted during interrogation that he provided his bank account details after being contacted by one of the suspects, who was said to be his personal assistant.

“He said one of his boys, his personal assistant, called him to give an account, and he gave the account the assistant asked him to give. Later, he said the account was for money from a land sale of about N200 million.”

