Ogbia Kingdom formally has urged President Bola Tinubu to seek re-election in 2027 and pledged full political backing during a visit to the state house

Traditional rulers praised Tinubu’s inclusive appointments and credited federal interventions for renewed development across Ogbia communities

The delegation listed fresh demands including energy studies institute, road partnerships and shoreline protection projects

Ogbia Kingdom has formally urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seek a second term in office, pledging broad political support while pressing for deeper federal attention to its communities in Bayelsa and Rivers states.

The appeal was made during a courtesy visit to the State House in Abuja, where traditional rulers and community leaders said the President’s leadership had rekindled confidence in the Niger Delta.

Paramount ruler of Ogbia Kingdom, King Dumaro Charles Dwaba, during the visit.

Source: Original

The delegation was led by the paramount ruler of Ogbia Kingdom, Obanobhan III, King Dumaro Charles Dwaba.

Speaking on behalf of the visiting monarchs, King Collins Daniel said the people of Ogbia believed Tinubu had demonstrated goodwill toward the region through inclusive governance and concrete development efforts.

“In light of the above, it is our firm belief that Mr President has done us well and as such we cannot help but to reciprocate your kind gesture by inviting Mr President to contest the next Presidential election. You have the full support of the Ogbia Kingdom. Mr President, we are behind you,” King Daniel said.

Tinubu praised for inclusive appointments

The delegation, accompanied by the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, said it came to express appreciation for the confidence shown in Ogbia indigenes through key national appointments.

According to the group, those appointments had restored faith in government and affirmed a sense of belonging within the federation.

They cited appointments including Justice Moore Abraham Aseima Adumein of the Supreme Court, Dr Ogbuku at the NDDC, Sir Tonye Okio at the Federal Character Commission, and Barrister Fernandez Marcus Obiene as Special Assistant to the President on Justice Reform and ICT.

The leaders described the selections as evidence that the administration values competence and regional inclusion.

President Bola Tinubu receives Ogbia Kingdom delegation at the State House, Abuja. Photo: Ogbia

Source: Facebook

Ogbia leaders lauds development across communities

Ogbia leaders also commended the performance of the NDDC under Dr Ogbuku, noting visible improvements in infrastructure and social programmes.

They said many communities now enjoy access to solar lighting, a change they linked to improved security and increased local economic activity.

Road construction, ecological interventions, upgraded health facilities and youth focused initiatives under Project HOPE were also listed as achievements.

The delegation said these efforts had justified the President’s confidence in indigenous leadership and strengthened trust in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Ogbia kingdom makes fresh demands

Recalling Ogbia’s place in national history, the visitors described the kingdom as the birthplace of Nigeria’s oil industry following the 1956 discovery at Oloibiri.

They also pointed to political sacrifices made in support of national unity, including key moments before independence and during democratic transitions.

On that basis, the kingdom called for further federal support, outlining requests such as an Institute of Energy and Petroleum Studies, collaboration on the Akaba Emadike Road, and shoreline protection for erosion prone coastal areas. The delegation reaffirmed loyalty to the President and invited him to visit the kingdom.

Responding, President Tinubu assured the delegation of continued collaboration with Niger Delta representatives in government, particularly the NDDC.

“We cannot excuse the neglect of the past, but living in the past will do us no good, except take it and run with it now, carefully,” he said.

Rivers Governor Fubara quits PDP, defects to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by Channels TV, Fubara announced this at a stakeholders meeting at the government house in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, December 9.

Source: Legit.ng