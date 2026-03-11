A hair vendor has expressed pain on social media after getting robbed at a time that she never expected

The lady, who had reached a milestone of ten years of running the business, was about celebrating her anniversary when it happened

According to the heartbroken lady, the thieves did not only pack all her luxury wigs but also took her hair products

A Nigerian hair vendor recently fell victim to a painful robbery, losing millions of naira worth of luxury wigs and hair products.

The devastating incident happened just as she was preparing to celebrate a major milestone, a decade of running her business.

Hair vendor robbed of wigs worth millions

The heartbroken vendor, identified as @Mizkay on TikTok, shared the aftermath of the theft, revealing that thieves had emptied her shop, taking everything, including wigs displayed on mannequins.

She noted that the loss was more painful given the importance of the moment, marking ten years of hard work and dedication.

Despite the setback, the vendor vowed to bounce back, pledging that her business, 7style luxury hair, would return stronger and better than ever.

The stolen goods, including bags of wigs worth millions, were a huge blow to her, leaving her emotional and in severe pain.

She had been looking forward to a grand celebration for her anniversary, but the robbery had dashed those hopes.

Although some hair products were left behind, the thieves had made off with the most valuable items, leaving her business on the edge of a rock.

In her words:

"We were robbed. Thieves emptied my shop. We were Robbed. 10 years of hard work all gone over night. 7style luxury hair will be back better and bigger. All my bags of wigs worth millions of naira were gone. I couldn't believe my eyes. I was already planning a big celebration for my 10 years anniversary but boom, the theft happened. They took some hair products and left some for me."

Reactions as hair vendor gets robbed

The incident has sparked support from the TikTok community, with many sympathising with the vendor's plight and urging her to stay strong.

@gadgetdeals.gh said:

"God indeed will never fail you. You will come back bigger and better #GodIsNotdead."

@LucasExchange said:

"I can feel the pain in her VOICE ( just because she’s so mature to have courage to video) TAKE HEART sister dear."

@L said:

"So sorry this happened to you. God will see you thru and strengthen you this period. You will get everything back by his grace."

@Betty's World said:

"Father Lord I pray for my sister, please help her to build her business again. God give her the confidence she has in Jesus become bigger. Lady my God is good. Wait and see what God will do for you."

@JJ’s closet reacted:

"Every entrepreneur’s biggest fear in the city of Dla my heart breaks but i know our good God will see you through this hard times sending you love and prayers."

@Boahemaa_ said:

"My God!!! May the good Lord restore your loss and give you strength to sail through this season."

@Pretty Arah added:

"I’m shaking sooo sorry dear may God replace you in abundance and may business be very good."

