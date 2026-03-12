Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has returned to a school to fulfil her promise of sponsoring a student's education from JSS1 to university

The actress had made the promise during her evangelism visit to the school on March 6, which drew backlash online over her deliverance session for a schoolgirl

After paying the boy's school fees, the movie star also gave the student's widowed father N1 million to start a business and ordered 10 laptops for the school to enhance digital learning

Despite the backlash, she announced days ago that she would sponsor the education of a young boy she met during the outreach.

Explaining her decision on Instagram, Dikeh said she felt strongly that the boy was chosen for greatness and decided to take responsibility for his education from JSS1 up to university.

“As we prayed with the students and listened to their struggles, God directed my attention to a young boy. In my spirit I heard, ‘I have chosen him for signs and wonders.’ Immediately, I aligned myself with what God had spoken over his life,” she wrote.

On Monday, Tonto Dikeh returned to the school with her team to fulfil her promises by paying his school fees. She also provided him with school bags, sandals and other items.

She then turned her attention to his father, a widower raising three children alone, and supported him with ₦1,000,000 to start a small business so he could provide for his family with dignity.

Beyond the boy and his father, she also extended help to other students in the school and announced that she had ordered ten laptops to boost digital learning for the entire school community.

“While speaking with his father, I felt led to do more. I helped him start a small business he had always hoped to venture into with the sum of ₦1,000,000, so he can provide for his family with dignity and stability,” she added.

Tonto Dikeh further revealed that she had ordered ten laptops for the school to improve digital learning for the students.

"We are not stopping there, we have just ordered for 10 laptops for the school to enable them teach & enhance their students digitally."

Watch the full video of Tonto Dikeh below:

Netizens react to Tonto Dikeh's gesture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@rohicha said:

"Of your increase there shall be no end in Jesus name amen ❤️"

@ogechucks1 wrote:

"Oh my Ada-Eloi ❤️😘🥰, God bless you so much and increase you greatly and perfect all that concerns you in Jesus name Amen 🙏🏽"

@iamjessishalom commented:

"Thank you Jesus 🙏. Big T you're doing the Lord's work❤️❤️"

@helen_paul608 reacted:

"Thank you so much Jesus first daughter may God bless you and your household 🙏 God's grace and protection upon you🙏🙏🙏"

@yassahwalker said:

"Thank you mama Tee🙌 You see why I love you so much is because you believe in empowering people for a better tomorrow. Society will always remember your good humanitarian work, efforts, sacrifices, support, and love 💯"

@director_joloshow_films wrote:

"The greatest of the TEN Commandments is love, which you have shown keep up the good work mam 🙌🙌"

