Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Oyo State - Senator representing Zamfara West in the National Assembly, Abdul’aziz Yari, has said the north will support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Yari said Tinubu was instrumental to the victory of the late President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 for his second term in office.

He said Buhari’s dream to become president in 2015 was fully designed and financed by Tinubu.

“The message is very clear. The South-West has stood by the North despite all odds; now it’s time for us to pay back, and we will do so.”

As reported by Vanguard, Yari disclosed this at his installation ceremony as Obaloyin of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, Obaloyin Akeem Owoade, on Sunday in Oyo.

The chieftaincy title – “Obaloyin of Yorubaland” conferred on Yari comes with responsibilities.

It includes acting as an ambassador of Yoruba land in Nigeria and in all forums where Yoruba interests may be advanced.

“Therefore, we in Northern Nigeria have no option but to follow and fully support him the first time and the second time, by God’s grace.

“We have started seeing what he is doing, and we pray for his success and a better Nigeria during his reign.

“With this chieftaincy title, we are sons of this place, and we will do our best to promote the cultural values of this institution wherever we find ourselves.”

Source: Legit.ng